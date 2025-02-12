Haikyuu Legends Ranked mode guide

Haikyuu Legends includes a Ranked ladder in which you can compete to climb the leaderboard and fight to be the best. This mode was added with the newest update, dubbed Update 6. It includes a new queue, follows a seasonal format, and offers ELO for winning games and progressing through the ladder.

Here’s what you need to know about the newly added Ranked mode.

Ranked mode in Haikyuu Legends

Ranked mode patch notes (Image via Roblox)

The Ranked mode in Haikyuu Legends involves entering one of the four different queues and matching with players of varying skills. This mode can be unlocked by reaching Level 15 by playing in the regular lobby to ensure all participants know the rules of the game.

These queues are 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, and 6v6 team competitions, which means you can’t win without teamwork. You are encouraged to familiarize with your team members and coordinate with them to secure wins.

Winning a match earns you ELO, the main point reward of the Ranked mode. As you rank up by accumulating ELO, you will unlock new Ranked brackets, giving you access to a pool of players of similar skill.

Ranked mode follows a seasonal format which rewards you based on your progress in the ladder. The first season is known as Season 0 and acts as the testing ground for this mode. Based on how players interact with it, changes will likely be introduced in the following seasons. Season 0 is set to end in less than two weeks, giving you a limited time to climb as high as possible.

About Haikyuu Legends

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This title is a volleyball experience inspired by the iconic sports anime and manga series Haikyuu. A typical volleyball match is simulated by having you team up with other Robloxians and try to score points through teamwork.

The game offers a simplistic control scheme, but it is rather mechanically complex. You must choose one of four actions during play: Bump, Set, Spike, and Block. Choosing between these actions causes the ball to react differently, which changes the flow of the match and potentially results in a scored point.

Your position on the field is dictated by your Style, which dictates your stat spread and, consequently, your role on the team. Styles are acquired through rolls, which make them somewhat random, but you can obtain more Spins as you play the game.

Settle on a rare Style, master the basics of the game, and aim to master this volleyball Roblox experience.

FAQs

When was Ranked mode added to Haikyuu Legends?

Ranked mode was added to the game with Update 6 on February 11, 2025.

How long does the first Ranked season last in Haikyuu Legends?

The first Ranked season, Season 0, is set to end in two weeks on February 25, 2025.

What is the main reward for winning in Haikyuu Legends Ranked mode?

The main prize for winning in Ranked mode is ELO.

