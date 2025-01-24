Haikyuu Legends Style tier list

In the volleyball game Haikyuu Legends, Styles play a major role in determining how well you perform in a particular role. They define your stat spread, boosting certain while others remain a weak point. These stats include Block, Bump, Dive, Jump, Serve, Spike, Set, and Speed. Naturally, this makes them an inseparable part of the core gameplay experience, making it important to know which of them is the best.

So, to help you understand which Styles are a cut above the rest, we’ve ranked them on a tier list. Feel free to refer to it when seeking a new effective Style.

Ranking all Styles in Haikyuu Legends

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Styles in this tier are the best the game has to offer. Incidentally, it is also home to the rarest ones in the experience, as they belong to either the Godly or Legendary rarities. These Styles feature one or more max stats, making them effective in any role on the team. Furthermore, they can be instrumental to your journey to master the game.

A common thread between these Styles is their rather high Jump stat, which lets you perform aerial maneuvers like Spike and Block quite effectively. Each of the following has a max or close to max Jump stat, making them great at front positions in particular.

Style Rarity Oikawa Godly Kageyama Godly Bokuto Godly

A-Tier

Kuzee, an A-Tier Style (Image via Roblox)

A-Tier includes Styles that are good all-rounders but remain just shy of reaching the S-Tier. These are great regardless, making them worth keeping if you happen to roll them.

Style Rarity Ushijima Legendary Kuroo Legendary Yaku Legendary Azumane Legendary Kuzee Legendary

B-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier Styles are average and their performance in matches leaves much to be desired. If you have poor luck with your rolls, these can be good consolation prizes but otherwise, they are not worth your time. Try to aim for a high-rarity Style if you happen upon the following ones.

Style Rarity Kozume Legendary Sawamura Legendary Yamamoto Legendary

C-Tier

Nishinoya, a C-Tier Style (Image via Roblox)

There are no merits to the Styles in the C-Tier. The specialization stat here is middling at best, while the remaining ones are rather poor. There may be certain niche scenarios where they can be useful, but they are almost always inferior to their peers in the higher tiers.

Style Rarity Iwaizumi Rare Nishinoya Rare Ohira Rare Tsukishima Rare Hinata Common

D-Tier

Hub area (Image via Roblox)

Consider steering clear of the following Styles, as these are the worst in the game. The D-Tier styles neither have niche scenarios nor a middling specialization stat, reducing their overall value. Reroll at once if you have any of the following.

Style Rarity Sugawara Common Haiba Common Kita Common Tanaka Common Yamaguchi Common

FAQs

How to obtain Styles in Haikyuu Legends?

Styles can be obtained through Spins in the Styles menu.

What are the different Style rarities in Haikyuu Legends?

There are four Style rarities in the game: Godly, Legendary, Rare, and Common.

What is the best Style in Haikyuu Legends?

The best Style in the game is Kageyama for its high Block, Dive, Jump, Serve, and Speed stats.

