Hallow Scythe Blox Fruits: How to get, upgrade, and moveset

The Hallow Scythe in Blox Fruits is a Mythical weapon found in the Third Sea. Due to its rarity, obtaining this weapon is a quest in itself. However, all the effort put into getting the Hallow Scythe is completely worth it because of its decent damage output. This weapon can do wonders for players constantly engaging in PvE battles against multiple enemies.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Hallow Scythe in Blox Fruits.

How to get Hallow Scythe in Blox Fruits

To get the Hallow Scythe in this Roblox title, you must summon and defeat its bearer — the Soul Reaper. It is a level 2100 boss enemy that can be summoned using a Hallow Essence near the Haunted Castle. To get the Hallow Essence, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

1) Find the Gravestone NPC near the Haunted Castle and pray to him. Do note that this is not a guaranteed way to get the Hallow Essence. Instead, you get a random chance to obtain it.

2) Exchange using Bones from the Death King at the Haunted Castle. Since the Hallow Essence is a Legendary drop, you may have to try multiple times before you finally get it.

Use the Hallow Essence near the blue flame altar (Image via Roblox)

Once you have a Hallow Essence, use it at the blue flame altar near the graveyard area. Walking toward the blue altar with the Hallow Essence will make the Soul Reaper spawn inside the Haunted Castle. You can then defeat this boss for a 5% chance to get the Hallow Scythe.

One of the most effective strategies against the Soul Reaper is attacking him from a distance. Most of the moves used by this boss deal massive damage in close range and are hard to avoid. However, if you maintain distance, you can easily avoid his attacks. It is also recommended to use a long-range weapon like the Dragon Storm against the Soul Reaper. It can help you defeat him and obtain the Hallow Scythe.

How to upgrade Hallow Scythe in Blox Fruits

Much like any other weapon, the Hallow Scythe can be upgraded by interacting with the Blacksmith NPC. The Blacksmith is found in all three seas in the following locations:

First Sea location : Next to a house near the Bobby spawn in Pirate Village.

: Next to a house near the Bobby spawn in Pirate Village. Second Sea location : Near the docks in Kingdom of Rose.

: Near the docks in Kingdom of Rose. Third Sea location: Near the Pirate Millionaires in Port Town.

Upon interacting with the Blacksmith, you can upgrade the Hallow Scythe using 8 Demonic Wisps, 800 Bones, and 25 Scrap Metals. Successfully upgrading the Hallow Scythe will increase its damage output by 8%.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

All Hallow Scythe moves in Blox Fruits

Death Cyclone and Soul Execution moves (Image via Roblox)

After unlocking the Hallow Scythe, you can unlock the following moves by reaching the following Mastery levels.

Death Cyclone (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 150

Allows the user to send an orange tornado that moves fast and damages everything that comes in its way.

Soul Execution (X move)

Requires Mastery level 350

Allows the user to dash forward and grab the enemy to deal damage using the Hallow Scythe. During this sequence, the user gets launched into the air for a brief period. If the enemy's health is below 50%, the enemy will take 1.2 times more damage.

FAQs

How to get the Hallow Scythe in Blox Fruits

You can get the Hallow Scythe by defeating the Soul Reaper in this experience.

Is the Hallow Scythe worth it in Blox Fruits?

The Hallow Scythe is worth it because of its decent damage output.

How to get the Hallow Essence in Blox Fruits

You can get the Hallow Essence by interacting with the Gravestone NPC and the Death King NPC.

