Hashira Training codes (September 2025)

Hashira Training codes are available in the game for free rewards. In this Demon Slayer-inspired simulator, you can train to become the ultimate slayer or a fearsome demon. The game requires you to strengthen your abilities by lifting weights and challenging opponents in the arena. Win battles, collect supportive pets, and gear up for the thrilling final showdown in the Infinity Castle. Redeeming codes provides a gameplay boost, helping you progress through the ranks faster than others.

Ad

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Hashira Training. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Hashira Training are issued.

All Hashira Training codes (Active)

Free rewards in-game (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the active codes you can redeem for in-game rewards.

Ad

Trending

List of active Hashira Training codes Codes Rewards Offline 2x Strength Potion Train 2x Damage Potion Slayer 2x Strength Potion Demon 300 Gems

Ad

Inactive Hashira Training codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Hashira Training.

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Hashira Training codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes and claim free rewards in the game.

Ad

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Hashira Training and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game lobby. Look for the settings icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter the code and click the Redeem button.

Just below the input area, a green message will appear, confirming the rewards added, including their names and quantities, indicating they are now available for use.

Why are codes important in Hashira Training?

Codes provide Strength Potions, Damage Potions, and gems. The potions boost your strength and increase attack damage, while gems serve as in-game currency to upgrade your avatar and purchase valuable items.

Ad

Hashira Training code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working, try using the copy-and-paste method to avoid typing errors. This ensures the code is entered exactly as intended. You should also check for and remove any extra spaces around the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Hashira Training

Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Start by visiting the game’s official Roblox page. Make sure to join the official Roblox group, Oni Hunter x9, as they frequently share exclusive promo codes and useful gameplay tips. These are the most reliable sources for staying updated on the latest rewards.

Ad

FAQs on Hashira Training codes

Which Hashira Training code gives gems as a reward?

The code “Demon” rewards you with free Gems to use in-game.

When do the codes expire in Hashira Training?

The Roblox codes can expire at any time, and since the expiry time hasn't been revealed yet, it's best to use the code as soon as it is published.

When are the next Hashira Training codes coming?

New codes are released every week, so check regularly for the latest updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025