Head Punch Simulator codes (May 2025)

Head Punch Simulator codes give you valuable rewards to help you progress faster in the game. In this Roblox experience, you become stronger by smashing through walls using your head. As you break walls, you earn Strength and Wins, which can be spent on Eggs and used to unlock new areas. Hatching Eggs grants Pets, which provide useful stat boosts like increased training speed and extra Strength per hit.

Each new world introduces fresh challenges, different wall types, and unique rewards, keeping the experience exciting. Once you've unlocked all available areas, you can choose to rebirth. This resets your progress but rewards you with permanent boosts and multipliers that make your character stronger.

This article lists all the active and inactive codes in Head Punch Simulator.

All Head Punch Simulator codes (Active)

Here are the active codes for Head Punch Simulator:

List of active Head Punch Simulator codes Code Reward 5kthanks Strength Boost (Latest) future x2 Win Boost summer x2 Luck Boost galaxy x2 Luck Boost sun x2 Win Boost 2500omg x2 Luck Boost rocket x2 Win Boost 1klikes x2 Win Boost release 3 Wins

Inactive Head Punch Simulator codes

Here is an inactive code in Head Punch Simulator:

List of Head Punch Simulator inactive codes Code Reward freelucksorry Free Rewards

How to redeem Head Punch Simulator codes

Using codes in Head Punch Simulator is easy:

Open Head Punch Simulator on Roblox.

Click on the shop icon.

Select the 'Tag' icon.

Copy each active code from this guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' text box.

Hit the green Play button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Head Punch Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

The latest codes for Head Punch Simulator give you free Boosts and Wins that can make your training much easier and help you break through walls effortlessly. The more Boosts you get, the more power you gain to break walls much faster.

Head Punch Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Incorrect entry or code expiration may result in failed Head Punch Simulator code redemptions. This is why you should always double-check the active codes list. To avoid errors, copy and paste a code from this guide.

Where to find new Head Punch Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Head Punch Simulator on the Powerful Studio Discord server.

FAQs on Head Punch Simulator code

What is the latest Head Punch Simulator code?

"5kthanks" is the latest code, granting you a Strength Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Head Punch Simulator?

"1mVisitsWoo" grants you three Wins, making it the optimal code.

How beneficial are codes for Head Punch Simulator?

Codes give free Boosts and Wins to speed up your training and help you smash walls faster.

