Head Punch Simulator codes (May 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified May 09, 2025 08:17 GMT
Head Punch Simulator codes
Head Punch Simulator codes give you valuable rewards to help you progress faster in the game. In this Roblox experience, you become stronger by smashing through walls using your head. As you break walls, you earn Strength and Wins, which can be spent on Eggs and used to unlock new areas. Hatching Eggs grants Pets, which provide useful stat boosts like increased training speed and extra Strength per hit.

Each new world introduces fresh challenges, different wall types, and unique rewards, keeping the experience exciting. Once you've unlocked all available areas, you can choose to rebirth. This resets your progress but rewards you with permanent boosts and multipliers that make your character stronger.

This article lists all the active and inactive codes in Head Punch Simulator.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Head Punch Simulator. We'll update the page when new codes are issued. Each code listed has been tested.

All Head Punch Simulator codes (Active)

There are multiple active codes in Head Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Here are the active codes for Head Punch Simulator:

List of active Head Punch Simulator codes
CodeReward
5kthanksStrength Boost (Latest)
futurex2 Win Boost
summerx2 Luck Boost
galaxyx2 Luck Boost
sunx2 Win Boost
2500omgx2 Luck Boost
rocketx2 Win Boost
1klikesx2 Win Boost
release3 Wins
Inactive Head Punch Simulator codes

Here is an inactive code in Head Punch Simulator:

List of Head Punch Simulator inactive codes
CodeReward
freelucksorryFree Rewards
How to redeem Head Punch Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Head Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Using codes in Head Punch Simulator is easy:

  • Open Head Punch Simulator on Roblox.
  • Click on the shop icon.
  • Select the 'Tag' icon.
  • Copy each active code from this guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' text box.
  • Hit the green Play button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Head Punch Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Head Punch Simulator (Image via Roblox)
The latest codes for Head Punch Simulator give you free Boosts and Wins that can make your training much easier and help you break through walls effortlessly. The more Boosts you get, the more power you gain to break walls much faster.

Head Punch Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Head Punch Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Incorrect entry or code expiration may result in failed Head Punch Simulator code redemptions. This is why you should always double-check the active codes list. To avoid errors, copy and paste a code from this guide.

Where to find new Head Punch Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Head Punch Simulator on the Powerful Studio Discord server.

FAQs on Head Punch Simulator code

What is the latest Head Punch Simulator code?

"5kthanks" is the latest code, granting you a Strength Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Head Punch Simulator?

"1mVisitsWoo" grants you three Wins, making it the optimal code.

How beneficial are codes for Head Punch Simulator?

Codes give free Boosts and Wins to speed up your training and help you smash walls faster.

About the author
Hiba Bin Billes

Hiba Bin Billes

Twitter icon

Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.

Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.

Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.
She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.

In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.

Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.

In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels.

Know More

