Hell’s Kitchen Competitive Mode guide

Based on the show of the same name, Hell’s Kitchen puts you in high-intensity cooking competition game modes where you must show off your culinary skills. Reserved for experts, Competitive Mode is the ultimate challenge for veterans of the experience. The room for error here is minuscule and the competition fierce, making it important to master the very fundamentals of the title.

Here’s what you need to know about Competitive Mode in Hell’s Kitchen.

About Competitive Mode in Hell’s Kitchen

The Competitive Mode (Image via Roblox)

Competitive Mode is designed to challenge experienced players who know everything about the Hell's Kitchen game like the back of their hands. It can be unlocked after you gather 5,000 XP, which can be done by playing through the game normally.

What makes this mode so challenging is that you will find and compete against the top scorers of the experience. These players make optimal moves that involve multitasking and efficient movement, boasting near-perfect Customer Satisfaction ratings. Because of this, the room for error is very small and you will lose if you happen to make too many mistakes.

This game mode follows the ruleset of the standard Hell’s Kitchen experience, so you won’t have to worry about learning a new set of rules for it.

Tips for winning in Competitive Mode

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Let’s go over a few tips and tricks that can help you master this title and become the ultimate culinary expert:

Memorize where everything is in the kitchen to minimize time spent searching for the required tool or item. Depending on the team you are on, the locations of the pantry, cooking station, chopping board, and other tools become mirrored. For instance, the pantry can be found to the right while on the Blue Team, but it is on the left for the Red Team.

Try to multitask by memorizing recipes. If you know the recipes, you can reduce the downtime by preparing for the next step while waiting for a dish to cook. This is an efficient way to use your allotted time and helps you maintain the quality of the dish at the same time.

If you have the Cash for it, use power-ups like the Kitchen Demon, the Fling tool, and the Time Machine to gain an advantage over the competition. Some of these, such as the Kitchen Demon, can sabotage one or more players in the opposing team, while others give you a nifty boost. Power-ups can be purchased from the in-game Shop for Cash.

If you feel that the dish you prepared will net a very low satisfaction rating, you can opt not to submit it. By doing so, if your teammates do well, your team’s overall Customer Satisfaction rating will remain quite high. This can be crucial for winning a round, particularly if you are low on team members.

Finish as many rounds as you can, even if you lose early on. The idea is to become familiar with the mode’s flow, as it progresses quite differently from the base game. Everything moves at a frantic pace, which will take a few rounds to get used to. Being persistent will improve your skills and you will be able to reach the level of the top scorers over time.

FAQs

What is Competitive Mode in Hell’s Kitchen?

Competitive Mode is a challenge mode where highly experienced players play through this Roblox experience and determine who the ultimate chef is.

What is the unlock criterion for Competitive Mode in Hell’s Kitchen?

Competitive Mode can be unlocked by amassing 5,000 XP through match completion.

Is Hell’s Kitchen available for free?

Yes, the title can be played for free without making any Robux purchases.

