Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free rolls and cash (August 2022)

With the help of free codes in Roblox Hero's World, players can earn more in-game money alongside exclusive and cost-free rolls. Certain codes can be used to reroll particular characteristics, such as the avatar's hair color.
Players can create a new avatar in Roblox Hero's World, also known as Hero's Planet, and send it out to battle creatures and accomplish objectives. Players may increase their class's mobility by spinning. They can keep spinning to unlock new classes with a variety of skills.
Use free codes in Roblox Hero's World to gain new abilities and gear to become the best player
Active codes in Roblox Hero's World
Here is the list of active codes in the game:
- BACK! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Roll (New)
- CASH! - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Cash
- HELLO! - Redeem this code in the game to get one Premium Roll
- VILLAIN! - Redeem this code in the game to get a free spin
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Hero's World
The following codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 2000LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rolls and 50 Cash
- 2500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Rolls
- 3500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 12k Cash
- 4500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Premium Rolls, 10 Rolls, and 7k Cash
- ARENA! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rerolls and 10k Cash
- BARBERSHOP! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Color Reroll
- BOSSDROP! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 3k Cash
- BUGFIX! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- BUSON! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMAS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATE2! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CLUTCH - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- FUNNYSAM! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Premium Rolls and 3k Cash
- GUILDWAR! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls and 1k Cash
- ICE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Premium Rolls
- KING! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- KINGBOT4323! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- LETSGOOOO! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NAMELESS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWBOSSES - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWFADE! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Color Reroll
- RAIDFIX! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 2k Cash
- RELEASE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 500 Cash
- REVAMPE1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- RYUKTON! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWN1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE3! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE4! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rolls and 4k Cash
- SORRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roll
- SUBTOKELVINGTS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, and 10k Cash
- UNRIOCHIEF1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE3! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls and 2k Cash
- UPDATEEE - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- VILLAIN! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roll
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero's World
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero's World :
- Enter the Roblox platform with your username and password.
- Search for Hero's World and start it up once successfully located.
- Allow the game to load completely. It takes some time to load, just like all the other games on Roblox.
- Click the chat box in the top left corner of the screen.
- Click or press "/" to enter the code into the chat box.
- Press Enter.
- Hit the submit button to see the promised rewards in your account.
Players are advised to copy and paste the codes, as doing so will ensure that there are no errors while availing of the rewards.