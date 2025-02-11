Heroes Battlegrounds update (February 10) patch notes

Heroes Battlegrounds has released a new update featuring numerous additions and modifications. Players have been looking forward to these changes and while the overall content is relatively minimal, frequent updates mean there will eventually be a lot of features.

This article will share the complete patch notes for the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update.

Complete changelog for the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update

The update has added various things to Heroes Battlegrounds (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the new update features a variety of content that you can find in the game.

Additions

Hero Slayer Mastery

Ultimate added: JUDGEMENT

New Ultimate Move: Detrimental Division (has finisher)

(has finisher) More moves will come in later updates.

Jet Engine

Set 2 for Jet Stream added. Hit enemies into the air, and combo them in the air by using other moves, or by m1ing again.

added. Hit enemies into the air, and combo them in the air by using other moves, or by m1ing again. Jet Stream windup decreased by 1.5x

You can now activate Jet Stream Set 1 again to drop on the enemy earlier

Warp Portal

New finisher for Reality Barrage (more stuff coming soon!)

Kills

Added monthly kills , you can get a title by either being the top monthly, or the top all-time

, you can get a title by either being the top monthly, or the top all-time Rewards will be added for being on top of the leaderboard for monthly kills later on

Cosmetics

New fully revamped Cosmetic UI! Preview your cosmetics and select them with ease.

Emotes

2 new limited-time emotes! Uppercut KO (Kill emote), Combat Gods (2-minute-long duo/kill emote)

(Kill emote), (2-minute-long duo/kill emote) Lowered kills per emote requirement from 75 to 50

Lowered kills per emote requirement with VIP from 50 to 35

from 50 to 35 19 new emotes

1 new kill emote

Balancing

Using the following moves will disable console lock-on temporarily: Manchester, Beyond 100%, 1,000,000%, Electric Smash, Whiplash, 45%, Infernal Assault, Hell Assault, Scatter, Recipro Assault

Phantom Shot now knocks away farther

Increased Glacial Cinder & Cinderbind CD a bit

Scorching Surge (Violet Mode) HP drain is cut in half when you're being M1'd

While you have Scorching Surge (Violet Mode) active, all of your cooldowns are accelerated, making them go down 20% faster (blue toolbar buttons). This goes away when you cancel Violet Mode

Other fixes

Optimized all of the cutscenes (you should be able to join faster, the game will also take less memory)

Optimized debris rocks

Patched more memory leaks

