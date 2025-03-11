Heroes Battlegrounds update patch notes (March 10, 2025)

Heroes Battlegrounds has rolled out a brand-new update with a variety of features, ranging from the reworked Warp Portal to several changes and improvements. The update has also added a couple of new emotes and cosmetics, which will make the game more immersive and enjoyable.
This article will provide the complete patch notes of the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update, where you can check out all the details for yourself.
The complete changelog of the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update
As stated, the new Heroes Battlegrounds update mostly focuses on bringing new moves and various other changes. While it might seem small at first glance, it is packed with a lot of content. We have the complete changelog below for you to check out.
Additions
Warp Portal
- Warp Portal has received a kit rework! It is not fully complete, and more functionality will be added in following updates.
- New moves: Portal Cascade, Dimensional Volley, Gateway
- Reality Barrage has been changed to have a new animation, with new VFX.
Jet Engine
- Turbine Drive aerial added - Perform a swift upward kick, making both players airborne, allowing for an aerial combo.
- Turbine Drive finisher added
- Turbine Drive SFX reworked
- Multikick passive SFX reworked
Azure Flames Mastery
- Spawn animation added
Cosmetics
- New Cosmetics UI, alongside more than 20 new cosmetics!
- Spin for cosmetics of multiple rarities after getting 100 kills (or spending robux).
- Pity system for higher tier rarities, with trading coming soon. Rolling the same cosmetic more than once will give you more pity than usual.
- More additions to this system soon!
- Cosmetics gamepass may change soon, so be on the lookout.
Emotes
- 2 new limited emotes! HBG Impact and Crimson Court arrive, taking the place of Combat Gods and K.O Punch.
Ranked
- Namu Lab map reworked
Balancing
- Turbine Drive now gives you 2 less m1s
Bug Fixes
- Fixed monthly kills not actually resetting (Current monthly kills won't be reset until next month!)
- Fixed Custom Move Text not saving color/background color sometimes
- Fixed Detrimental Division finisher/Gekido finisher/Blitzing Talon still draining ult during the cutscene
- Fixed Transform, Growing by the Day, Stomp not working
- Fixed some particles not playing when using the ice spear with Azure Flames Mastery
- Fixed Hell Assault startup not playing
- Fixed a bug where Gekido Finisher would look more zoomed in than usual
- Other small bug fixes
- Portal Cascade SFX fixed, finishing bug fixed
- Jet Engine IFrames bug fixed
- Turbine Drive finisher fixed
