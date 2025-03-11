Heroes Battlegrounds update patch notes (March 10, 2025)

Heroes Battlegrounds has rolled out a brand-new update with a variety of features, ranging from the reworked Warp Portal to several changes and improvements. The update has also added a couple of new emotes and cosmetics, which will make the game more immersive and enjoyable.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update, where you can check out all the details for yourself.

The complete changelog of the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update

The new Heroes Battlegrounds update features various changes and improvements (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the new Heroes Battlegrounds update mostly focuses on bringing new moves and various other changes. While it might seem small at first glance, it is packed with a lot of content. We have the complete changelog below for you to check out.

Additions

Warp Portal

Warp Portal has received a kit rework! It is not fully complete, and more functionality will be added in following updates.

New moves: Portal Cascade , Dimensional Volley , Gateway

, , Reality Barrage has been changed to have a new animation, with new VFX.

Jet Engine

Turbine Drive aerial added - Perform a swift upward kick, making both players airborne, allowing for an aerial combo.

Turbine Drive finisher added

Turbine Drive SFX reworked

Multikick passive SFX reworked

Azure Flames Mastery

Spawn animation added

Cosmetics

New Cosmetics UI, alongside more than 20 new cosmetics!

Spin for cosmetics of multiple rarities after getting 100 kills (or spending robux).

Pity system for higher tier rarities, with trading coming soon. Rolling the same cosmetic more than once will give you more pity than usual.

More additions to this system soon!

Cosmetics gamepass may change soon, so be on the lookout.

Emotes

2 new limited emotes! HBG Impact and Crimson Court arrive, taking the place of Combat Gods and K.O Punch.

Ranked

Namu Lab map reworked

Balancing

Turbine Drive now gives you 2 less m1s

Bug Fixes

Fixed monthly kills not actually resetting ( Current monthly kills won't be reset until next month! )

) Fixed Custom Move Text not saving color/background color sometimes

Fixed Detrimental Division finisher/Gekido finisher/Blitzing Talon still draining ult during the cutscene

Fixed Transform, Growing by the Day, Stomp not working

Fixed some particles not playing when using the ice spear with Azure Flames Mastery

Fixed Hell Assault startup not playing

Fixed a bug where Gekido Finisher would look more zoomed in than usual

Other small bug fixes

Portal Cascade SFX fixed, finishing bug fixed

Jet Engine IFrames bug fixed

Turbine Drive finisher fixed

