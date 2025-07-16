Hide the Body: A beginner's guide

Hide the Body is a hide-and-seek style experience centered on a single task: hiding the body. You and your friends must hide a corpse while your NPC friend tries to find it within the allotted time. Your success is decided based on whether the NPC finds the body or not. If it is, you and your team lose the match. Conversely, if the NPC leaves without finding it, you win the game.

Here’s how to get started in Hide the Body.

Getting started with Hide the Body

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Hide the Body puts you in a spot after you or your teammates end up killing strangers. Your friend, an NPC, will arrive soon. Your task is simple: hide the body.

Before the friend arrives, your objective is to hide the body inside their house. They must ensure the hiding spot cannot be found easily before the NPC searches their home. Once they enter the structure, they will look into every nook and cranny to locate the body. If found, you lose the match and earn no rewards. However, if you win, you will receive Coins.

There are no special abilities or catches here that make the experience chaotic or severely tip the scales in your favor. The gameplay loop is straightforward and easy to understand, making it very beginner-friendly.

Controls

The in-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Shift (while holding movement keys)

Left Shift (while holding movement keys) Interact: E

E Pick up Prop: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Rotate Prop: R, T, X (when picked up)

R, T, X (when picked up) Equip Item: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Item: F

Gameplay features

Game settings (Image via Roblox)

Team Hide-and-Seek: The game is, in essence, a slightly more elaborate version of Hide-and-Seek. You and your teammates’ objective, as the homeowners, is to deter the NPC from finding the corpse, be it through misdirection or item usage. You can block access to the hiding spot by picking up various props and placing them in front of the spot. At the end of the round, all players win Coins based on how many bodies they manage to hide successfully.

The game is, in essence, a slightly more elaborate version of Hide-and-Seek. You and your teammates’ objective, as the homeowners, is to deter the NPC from finding the corpse, be it through misdirection or item usage. You can block access to the hiding spot by picking up various props and placing them in front of the spot. At the end of the round, all players win Coins based on how many bodies they manage to hide successfully. Items: Items can be purchased from the in-game Shop to use in matches. These are prank items that briefly deter the NPCs in one way or another. Take the Banana Peel, for example, which causes them to ragdoll if they step on it. These can be bought with Coins earned by completing matches.

Items can be purchased from the in-game Shop to use in matches. These are prank items that briefly deter the NPCs in one way or another. Take the Banana Peel, for example, which causes them to ragdoll if they step on it. These can be bought with Coins earned by completing matches. Map selection: There are four selectable maps that completely change how each team approaches the match. Certain maps have more hiding spots than others, which may give you an advantage. The opposite is also true, as you will have fewer hiding spots to search through on others. You can unlock new Maps by purchasing them from the in-game Shop using Coins.

There are four selectable maps that completely change how each team approaches the match. Certain maps have more hiding spots than others, which may give you an advantage. The opposite is also true, as you will have fewer hiding spots to search through on others. You can unlock new Maps by purchasing them from the in-game Shop using Coins. Match customization: You can customize a few elements before the match starts to suit the way you want to play. These settings include the number of players, the map selection, the difficulty, the Nighttime toggle, and the number of Strangers to hide.

You can customize a few elements before the match starts to suit the way you want to play. These settings include the number of players, the map selection, the difficulty, the Nighttime toggle, and the number of Strangers to hide. Premium Shop: There is a selection of premium items in the shop, where you can buy Coins and game passes. Currently, there are two game passes available: 2x Coins and More Items to Use, both of which don’t significantly impact the gameplay balance. As such, they are completely fair to use in casual matches.

FAQs

What is Hide the Body about?

In Hide the Body, you must hide a stranger’s body in your house before a friend pays you a visit.

Is Hide the Body free to play?

Yes, the game is completely free to play without any mandatory premium purchase requirements.

How to earn Coins in Hide the Body

You can get Coins for successfully hiding bodies or by purchasing them from the in-game Shop.

