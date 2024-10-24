Hide or Die: Seekers guide

Hide or Die is an interesting Roblox title where you will either play as a Seeker or Hider. While the main objective of the Hiders is to beat the clock unnoticed, a Seeker must use their instinct and hunt all of them down. Playing as the latter is extremely fun, and in most cases, they win the game. For a beginner, understanding a Seeker's playstyle might get confusing because there's no explanation about their role.

Here's a guide for players who want to learn how to play as Seekers in Hide or Die.

How to play as a Seeker in Hide or Die

Eliminate all the Hiders to win as a Seeker (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, your chances of spawning as a Seeker are comparatively less than spawning as a Hider. Since the match starts with only one Seeker, a random person on the server is assigned this role. However, note that when a Hider dies, they respawn in the Seekers' team, helping them hunt down the remaining ones.

When the game begins, you'll be blinded for 10 seconds so other players can hide. Once they hide, a timer will start under which you must find and kill all of them. To do so, identify what object the Hider transformed into. For starters, shoot at suspicious objects to see if they are Hiders in disguise. You will know it is a Hider when a health bar pops up on top of the object.

Use the whistling sound to locate Hiders (Image via Roblox)

Approximately every 30 seconds, a whistling sound will come from every Hider's location. Whenever this happens, their location will be briefly marked on the map with a red circle. You can use this to track their location and kill them. Remember, you will win the match as soon as every Hider on the map dies.

Tips to win as a Seeker in Hide or Die

These tips will help you

While playing as a Seeker, most players just wait for the whistling sound so they can start tracking. This is a waste of time as you should start shooting every object on the map. Take advantage of having infinite ammo in this game.

Always keep changing your location so you can identify a Hider disguised as an object. You might find a Hider moving around.

Collect coins whenever you get the opportunity. This will help you afford stronger weapons from the crates. With stronger weapons, it won't take much time to kill a Hider.

FAQs

What happens when a Hider is caught in Hide or Die?

After getting caught, a Hider will respawn as a Seeker and help them find the remaining players.

How to purchase new guns in Hide or Die?

Use your accumulated coins to purchase crates from which a random weapon will be rewarded.

Are there any codes in Hide or Die?

Yes, codes like "marchy", "gift", "xmas", and more are available and can be redeemed in Hide or Die.

