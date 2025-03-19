Hitch a Hike: A beginner’s guide

Hitch a Hike is a game about hitchhiking to the nearest town while avoiding perils along the way. This Roblox experience is a survival adventure where you must request rides from passing cars and cover the massive distance between you and the urban locales. It features horror elements as well, with monsters prowling the straight path to the destination. You must arm yourself with the best weapons you can find and be prepared to take on the challenges you face.

Here’s how you can get started with Hitch a Hike.

Getting started with Hitch a Hike

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Hitch a Hike places you near a gas station, giving you a few supplies to get started on your journey. You must pick up a placard that you can hold near the road to request a ride from passing vehicles. Some cars will stop and offer you a ride, while others will run you down if you are in their way.

The vehicles that accept you will only take you a short distance, after which you must request a ride from passersby once again. In this stage of the game, you will be in a wilderness filled with monsters. These enemies will attack you on sight, so be sure to use the weapon you picked up at the gas station to fend them off. Similarly, police officers will also attempt to arrest you if they find you hitchhiking.

Your objective is to reach the town located 2,000 kilometers away. Scrounge up any supplies you can find, hitch as many rides as you need, and try to get to the destination without being arrested or killed.

Controls

Escaping the police (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Unlock Camera: Left Ctrl

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Hitchhiking simulator: This game is centered around the act of hitchhiking, where you can ask for rides to reach the eventual destination quicker. It keeps track of the distance you cover on a meter at the top of the screen. As you continue to make progress, you will face tougher challenges and monstrous enemies that take no prisoners. You must make the best of the situation with what you have and either attempt an escape by hitchhiking or take them on in combat.

This game is centered around the act of hitchhiking, where you can ask for rides to reach the eventual destination quicker. It keeps track of the distance you cover on a meter at the top of the screen. As you continue to make progress, you will face tougher challenges and monstrous enemies that take no prisoners. You must make the best of the situation with what you have and either attempt an escape by hitchhiking or take them on in combat. Cooperative experience: You can optionally play this title with up to three friends for a four-player cooperative experience. This radically changes how you experience the game, as you will have a much easier time with combat. Since the perils you face along the way will not be as challenging with friends, you will be able to make it to the end quite easily.

You can optionally play this title with up to three friends for a four-player cooperative experience. This radically changes how you experience the game, as you will have a much easier time with combat. Since the perils you face along the way will not be as challenging with friends, you will be able to make it to the end quite easily. Enemy types: There are two main types of enemies: monsters and humans. Monsters take the form of zombie-like creatures that attack you in the wilderness. They are relentless and can inflict a lot of damage very quickly. On the opposite side, the human enemies function in a similar way, but they have the advantage of ranged weaponry. For this reason, police officers and other human foes can often be more challenging to deal with in regular combat.

There are two main types of enemies: monsters and humans. Monsters take the form of zombie-like creatures that attack you in the wilderness. They are relentless and can inflict a lot of damage very quickly. On the opposite side, the human enemies function in a similar way, but they have the advantage of ranged weaponry. For this reason, police officers and other human foes can often be more challenging to deal with in regular combat. Combat: You can pick up weapons in fixed spawn areas around the game world. These include short-range armaments like nail boards and bats, along with long-range weaponry like guns. Melee combat is all about exchanging hits with the opponent, as there are no dodge or block mechanics in play. The first one to deplete the opposing side’s HP wins the altercation. In contrast, ranged combat is far more straightforward and safer, as you only need to worry about lining up the shots.

You can pick up weapons in fixed spawn areas around the game world. These include short-range armaments like nail boards and bats, along with long-range weaponry like guns. Melee combat is all about exchanging hits with the opponent, as there are no dodge or block mechanics in play. The first one to deplete the opposing side’s HP wins the altercation. In contrast, ranged combat is far more straightforward and safer, as you only need to worry about lining up the shots. Premium elements: The game includes premium elements that can be purchased using Robux. These include a backpack full of items useful in the early game, new weapon types, additional ammunition, and more. While these items are not necessary to beat the game, they can help you reach the end much more easily.

FAQs

What is Hitch a Hike about?

Hitch a Hike is about making it to the nearest town 2,000 kilometers away by hitching rides and avoiding perils along the way.

Is Hitch a Hike available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any compulsory premium purchases.

How to use a weapon in Hitch a Hike

You can equip a weapon by pressing the corresponding number key. Use it by hitting the left mouse button.

