Hollow Era Fighting Styles guide

Hollow Era features Fighting Styles that allow you to channel special abilities and use moves that cleave through foes with ease. Its progression system, once you choose a path, locks you into the chosen Fighting Style, which makes it a pivotal decision in a playthrough. The game offers three distinct styles to choose from: Visored, Kido, and Kendo, two of which are exclusive to Shinigami players.

Ad

Let’s go over the different Fighting Styles in Hollow Era and find out where each of them excels.

How Fighting Styles work in Hollow Era

Visored

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Visored is a Fighting Style that focuses on bridging the gap between the two primary playable factions of the game: Shinigami and Hollow. As a result, you gain abilities that are a mixture of both, allowing you to attack as savagely as a Hollow while retaining the finesse of a Shinigami.

Ad

Trending

You can opt into this Fighting Style by using a Hogyoku, which has a chance to be dropped by the King of Hueco Mundo boss. This can only be done once you are level 50 or higher and have completed the Vizard quest.

Its abilities are as follows:

Hollow Mask: Gain the ability to don the Hollow Mask whenever you wish.

Gain the ability to don the Hollow Mask whenever you wish. Cero: Use Hollow powers to shoot an energy beam.

Use Hollow powers to shoot an energy beam. Final Cero: Pin the enemy to the ground and shoot a point-blank Cero.

Pin the enemy to the ground and shoot a point-blank Cero. Vasto Rage: Transform into the strongest Hollow form for a limited time.

Ad

Visored skill nodes include the following:

Mask Control: Reduce the chance of being controlled by your Hollow.

Reduce the chance of being controlled by your Hollow. Visored: Boosts the time you can keep wearing the Hollow mask without being controlled. Also increases the damage dealt.

Kido Specialist

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Kido Specialists are spell casters that use ranged attacks to pile damage onto the enemy. It’s a beginner-friendly Fighting Style that allows you to keep the foe at a distance, avoiding their attacks in the process. You can unlock this style by bringing a Kido Scroll to Kido Master, which has a small chance of being dropped by the Byakuya boss.

Ad

Listed below are all the abilities that you can unlock as you progress through the skill tree:

Heavenly Cannon: Shoot five rods of energy that fire straight ahead.

Shoot five rods of energy that fire straight ahead. Fire Blade Sacrifice: Grab attack that finishes with an attack with a fiery sword.

Grab attack that finishes with an attack with a fiery sword. Kurohitsugi: Trap the target with a black coffin.

Trap the target with a black coffin. Goryutenmetsu: Summon a dragon made out of energy to deal destructive damage.

Summon a dragon made out of energy to deal destructive damage. Lightning Dragon Cannon: Shoot a massive beam of lightning.

Ad

Also read: The latest codes of Hollow Era

Kendo Master

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Kendo Master is a Fighting Style that primarily relies on swords. In fact, having a sword is a prerequisite to unlocking this style, or else the associated skills will fail. Kendo Master can be unlocked by bringing a Kendo Scroll to Musashi at the Crystal Cave. The scroll can be farmed from the Kenpachi boss, who has a minuscule chance of dropping it.

Ad

Its abilities include the following:

Extermination: A fast diagonal slashing attack.

A fast diagonal slashing attack. Wolf Counter: A three-hit sword attack.

A three-hit sword attack. Mercenary: Slash attack that sends a short-range projectile.

Slash attack that sends a short-range projectile. Bloodlust: Attack faster than the opponent can see for a barrage of sword slashes.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the different Fighting Styles in Hollow Era?

The three Fighting Styles of Hollow Era are Visored, Kendo Master, and Kido Specialist.

Ad

How to unlock Visored in Hollow Era

Visored can be unlocked by completing the level 50 Vizard quest and using a Hogyoku.

How to get a Kido Scroll in Hollow Era

Kido Scroll has a 1% chance to drop from the level 35 Byakuya boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024