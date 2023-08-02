Roblox Hood Duels Codes: Free Gems and Crates

Hood Duels stands out among Roblox games as an exciting shooter game experience. In the game, players are dragged into an arena where they must fight as warriors. The developers at Duels Production created a novel and immersive virtual arena that captivates players, unleashing their inner fighter in the process.

Hood Duels allows gamers to choose from a plethora of appearances, outfits, and equipment options to build their deadly personalized fighter, adding to the pulse-pounding characteristic of a shooter game.

Furthermore, Hood Duels has a progression system in which players must gain experience to acquire stronger weaponry. This is where these codes come in, as the freebies these codes provide will help speed up that process.

All Active codes for Roblox's Hood Duels

SUMMER - This code can be redeemed for 1,500 Gems. (Latest)

LOVE - This code can be redeemed for a Godly Crate. (Latest)

WEBACK - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

Spring2023 - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

HappyValentines - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

OMG2023 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

Winter2022 - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

50mVisits - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

50klikes - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

SUMMER - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

40Mvisits - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

FREEGEMS - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

40klikes - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

25Mvisits - This code can be redeemed for 75 Gems.

thxfor35klikes - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

OMG2022 - This code can be redeemed for 75 Gems.

100kmembers!!! - This code can be redeemed for Gems.

Winter2021 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

thankyoufor30klikes - This code can be redeemed for 75 Gems.

27klikes - This code can be redeemed for 75 Gems.

Fall2021 - This code can be redeemed for 75 Gems.

Summer - This code can be redeemed for 50 Gems.

10mVisits - This code can be redeemed for 100 Gems.

All Inactive codes for Roblox's Hood Duels

There are currently no inactive codes for Roblox's Hood Duels.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Hood Duels?

Launch Hood Duels from Roblox and connect to the server. Players now have to look for the Twitter Icon, which should be on their screens' left side. After clicking on it, a text box labeled Code Redemption should pop up. Now, it's up to the player if they want to type the codes in themself or Copy and Paste them into the game directly from the codes listed above. Finally, press Redeem to claim the freebies.

Why aren't some of the codes for Roblox's Hood Duels working?

If players are having difficulty redeeming a certain code from the list provided above, it is likely that the code they have entered has expired. This indicates that if a code has expired, a fresh one may be coming.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Hood Duels?

To get more codes, players can join the Official Hood Duels Discord Server, as the Discord Server is the first to receive the latest codes. Another approach gamers can take is to bookmark this page and return every once in a while to see if it has been updated with the most recent codes.