Horror Simulator codes (April 2025)

Do you suffer from a fear of clowns? Try working on them all using the latest Horror Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must eliminate all the clowns till you reach the end to kill the boss clown. You confront various frightening enemies to accumulate 'Fear,' the game's primary currency. Fear can be converted into strength through workouts, allowing you to take on more enemies as you progress.
Horror Simulator supports 12 players per server, fostering both solo and cooperative playstyles. Using the latest codes can help you increase your strength quickly, making it easier to dominate without spending too much time grinding.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Horror Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.
All Horror Simulator codes (Active)
Below are the active codes for Horror Simulator.
Inactive Horror Simulator codes
No inactive codes exist for Horror Simulator at this time.
How to redeem Horror Simulator codes
The Horror Simulator code redemption process is easy to understand:
- Open Horror Simulator on Roblox.
- On the right side of the screen, click on the 'Bird' icon.
- Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Enter code' textbox.
- Click on the 'Confirm' button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Horror Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?
With codes for Horror Simulator, you can get free workout and fear boosts, making it easier to grind. Workout boosts help in your training and increase your power, making it easy to defeat NPCs. Fear boosts help in remaining unbothered by the clowns, killing them easily without taking too much damage.
Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
Horror Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
You might encounter problems redeeming codes in Roblox, and that's often due to expired codes. Other times, the game may not support codes at all. Entering a code with a small error can make it invalid. Some players use codes intended for other games, which won’t work since the title doesn't support them.
Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes
Where to find new Horror Simulator codes
You can find the latest codes for Horror Simulator on the Prodigy Studios Roblox group and Prodigy Studios Discord server.
FAQs on Horror Simulator code
What is the latest Horror Simulator code?
The latest code in Horror Simulator is "SPOOKY," which grants you a free x2 fear boost.
Which code provides the best rewards in Horror Simulator?
The code "1000" grants you 3 free workout boosts, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.
How beneficial are codes for Horror Simulator?
Codes grant free workout and fear boosts, helping you train faster and defeat clowns with ease.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024