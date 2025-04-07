Horror Simulator codes (April 2025)

Do you suffer from a fear of clowns? Try working on them all using the latest Horror Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must eliminate all the clowns till you reach the end to kill the boss clown. You confront various frightening enemies to accumulate 'Fear,' the game's primary currency. Fear can be converted into strength through workouts, allowing you to take on more enemies as you progress.

Ad

Horror Simulator supports 12 players per server, fostering both solo and cooperative playstyles. Using the latest codes can help you increase your strength quickly, making it easier to dominate without spending too much time grinding.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Horror Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Horror Simulator codes (Active)

Free active codes in Horror Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Horror Simulator.

Ad

Trending

List of active Horror Simulator codes Code Reward SPOOKY x2 Fear Boost (NEW) 5KLIKES x2 Fear Boost GHOST x2 Fear Boost SHINY x2 Fear Boost 2000LIKES x2 Fear Boost area5soon x2 Fear Boost 1000LIKES 3x Workout Boost RELEASE 2x Fear Boost

Ad

Inactive Horror Simulator codes

No inactive codes exist for Horror Simulator at this time.

How to redeem Horror Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Horror Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The Horror Simulator code redemption process is easy to understand:

Ad

Open Horror Simulator on Roblox.

On the right side of the screen, click on the 'Bird' icon.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Enter code' textbox.

Click on the 'Confirm' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Horror Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Kill the clown boss in Horror Simulator (Image via Roblox)

With codes for Horror Simulator, you can get free workout and fear boosts, making it easier to grind. Workout boosts help in your training and increase your power, making it easy to defeat NPCs. Fear boosts help in remaining unbothered by the clowns, killing them easily without taking too much damage.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Horror Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Horror Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

You might encounter problems redeeming codes in Roblox, and that's often due to expired codes. Other times, the game may not support codes at all. Entering a code with a small error can make it invalid. Some players use codes intended for other games, which won’t work since the title doesn't support them.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Horror Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Horror Simulator on the Prodigy Studios Roblox group and Prodigy Studios Discord server.

FAQs on Horror Simulator code

What is the latest Horror Simulator code?

The latest code in Horror Simulator is "SPOOKY," which grants you a free x2 fear boost.

Ad

Which code provides the best rewards in Horror Simulator?

The code "1000" grants you 3 free workout boosts, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Horror Simulator?

Codes grant free workout and fear boosts, helping you train faster and defeat clowns with ease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiba Bin Billes Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.



Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.



Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.

She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.



In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.



Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.



In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024