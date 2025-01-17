How to activate voice chat in Roblox

Having access to voice chat in Roblox can be a game-changer for many experiences on the platform. Be it to relay your thoughts in a cooperative game or simply converse with your fellow Robloxians, voice chat can significantly improve your gameplay experience. Depending on where you live, activating voice chat on the platform can either be a two-minute process or it may require you to undergo Age Verification.

This article offers a quick guide to activate voice chat in Roblox to help you become more immersed in your gaming session.

Activating voice chat in Roblox

For users with verified phone numbers

Account Info screen

Certain countries don’t require much from you to activate voice chat; once your phone number is verified, you can activate the feature from the Account Settings page. Note that you must be above the age of 13 to do so.

Follow the instructions listed below to verify your phone number:

Log into your Roblox account.

Click on the More icon on the panel to the left.

icon on the panel to the left. Pick Settings in the resulting menu.

in the resulting menu. Choose Account Info from the list.

Info from the list. Hit the Add Phone button and enter your phone number. Once you do so, a one-time password will be sent to your mobile device.

button and enter your phone number. Once you do so, a one-time password will be sent to your mobile device. Enter the one-time password in the given field on the Roblox app to finish the process.

Currently, the following countries support voice chat for Phone Number Verified users:

United States

Canada

Great Britain

Ireland

Australia

New Zealand

Spain

Mexico

Chile

Costa Rica

Puerto Rico

France

Italy

Austria

Switzerland

Germany

Japan

South Korea

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Dominican Republic

Guatemala

Uruguay

El Salvador

Honduras

Paraguay

Nicaragua

Ecuador

Bolivia

Venezuela

Panama

Portugal

Brazil

For users in other countries

The Settings screen

If you don’t live in the countries listed above, you must perform an Age ID Verification to activate voice chat. This is a slightly lengthier process that requires you to procure a government-verified ID, a smartphone, and access to your device’s camera.

Here’s the process for doing so:

Log into your Roblox account.

account. Hit More and select Settings from the menu.

and select from the menu. Pick the Account Info tab.

tab. Click the Verify My Age button underneath your birthday information. If your email is not verified, you must do so first.

button underneath your birthday information. If your email is not verified, you must do so first. Scan the on-screen QR code with your smartphone.

with your smartphone. Follow the instructions on the phone to start the verification process. This entails scanning the front and back of your government-verified ID and capturing a selfie to verify whether the details match or not.

Once the process is finished, go back to the Roblox session and see if the page has updated. It can take a few minutes for the page to reflect the changes.

After the page updates, you can activate voice chat and start gaming with your friends on the call.

FAQs

How can I activate voice chat in Roblox?

Voice chat in Roblox requires you to verify your phone number or your age, after which the option becomes available in the Account Info menu.

What is the eligibility requirement for voice chat in Roblox?

You must be 13 years old or older to use voice chat in Roblox.

Can voice chat be deactivated in Roblox?

Yes, you can mute or unmute your mic at any time to activate or deactivate voice chat.

