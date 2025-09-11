How to adopt Ancient Dragon in Adopt Me

The rarest Pets in Adopt Me are designated the Legendary rarity for their exotic designs and low hatch rates. Ancient Dragon is a Legendary Pet added to the experience on July 21, 2022, and it is still available for all players. It has a chance to hatch from the Royal Egg, the Pet Egg, and the Cracked Egg, which are all available in the Nursery.

Ad

Since these Eggs are permanently available, you don’t have to worry about the Ancient Dragon becoming unavailable in the future. You can take your time and hatch as many Eggs as necessary to secure at least one copy of the wyvern.

Everything you need to know about the Ancient Dragon in Adopt Me

How to adopt

The Royal Egg (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Ancient Dragon can be hatched from the Royal Egg, the Pet Egg, and the Cracked Egg. These Eggs can be bought from the Nursery on Adoption Island for 1,450 Bucks, 600 Bucks, and 350 Bucks, respectively. The three Eggs share the pool of available Legendary Pets, which include the Alicorn and the Dragonfly alongside the Ancient Dragon.

Ad

Trending

Where they differ is in the Legendary hatch chances. The Royal Egg has the highest hatch rate for Legendaries at 8%, while the Pet Egg has a 3% Legendary drop chance instead. Your odds of getting a Legendary from the Cracked Egg are a measly 1.5%, making it the worst of the three.

Since Bucks can be farmed fairly easily from jobs, fulfilling needs, and Taskboard mission completion, consider going for the Royal Egg. That way, you will have the highest odds of getting the Ancient Dragon without having to open a hundred Eggs for a single copy of the Pet.

Ad

If you don’t wish to deal with the Egg-hatching RNG, you can also trade for the Pet. As a Legendary Pet, the Ancient Dragon’s trading value is higher than its low-rarity counterparts. That said, since it has been available for over three years, its value is not as high as its contemporaries. You should have no trouble finding players who have multiple copies of the wyvern and are willing to exchange it for something of equal value.

Ad

Did you know you can equip two Pets at once in Adopt Me? Use this guide to find out how.

Growth stages and Tricks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Ancient Dragon’s growth stages are the standard six, which include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. You can raise it to Full Grown status by fulfilling its needs. Since it is a Legendary Pet, you will have to work a little extra hard to raise it to the final stage.

Ad

Here are the tricks it can learn during each of the six growth stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Adopt Me

How do I get the Ancient Dragon in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can get the Ancient Dragon from the Royal Egg, the Cracked Egg, and the Pet Egg.

What is the price of a Royal Egg in Adopt Me?

Ad

A Royal Egg can be purchased from the Nursery for 1,450 Bucks.

What is the hatch rate for Legendary Pets from the Cracked Egg?

Legendary Pets have a 1.5% chance of hatching from the Cracked Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025