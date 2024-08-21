How to awaken Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online

Grand Piece Online (GPO) is a Roblox title based on the famous animanga series, One Piece. It features various Devil Fruits that give you unique skills and abilities. One such Devil Fruit is Pika Pika no Mi, which lets you manipulate and produce light. It can be evolved into Pika V2, enhancing its abilities and adding a new set of skills to your repertoire.

Here’s how you can awaken Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online.

Quests to awaken Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online

GPO gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Before embarking on the journey to get Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online, you must consume a Pika Fruit obtained through random spawns, Battle Royale completions, or Premium methods. Once the Pika Fruit’s skills and abilities are infused with your character’s being, you can get started on the process of awakening it.

Awakening Pika Fruit requires you to complete a series of quests in the Second Sea. These quests are part of a shared trial that has you traveling across the map to fulfill various objectives. The order of completion does not matter much and is left to your discretion.

Here’s a complete list of quests required to awaken Pika Fruit:

Rite of the Relinquished: Can be started at Thriller Bark; obtain and sacrifice a Pika Fruit to the Poneglyph.

Can be started at Thriller Bark; obtain and sacrifice a Pika Fruit to the Poneglyph. Trial of Mastery: Found at Colosseum of Arc’s Poneglyph; deal 80,000 damage to the boss-type enemies.

Found at Colosseum of Arc’s Poneglyph; deal 80,000 damage to the boss-type enemies. Trial of Speed: Begins at the Rose Kingdom Poneglyph; use Light Flight ability to reach the Colosseum of Arc within 40 seconds.

Begins at the Rose Kingdom Poneglyph; use Light Flight ability to reach the Colosseum of Arc within 40 seconds. Trial of The Starlight Rapier: Initiate the quest at the Spirit Island Poneglyph; defeat Hawk Eye boss on Umi Island.

Initiate the quest at the Spirit Island Poneglyph; defeat Hawk Eye boss on Umi Island. Trial of Victory: Starts at the Desert Kingdom Poneglyph; defeat Radiant Admiral Kizaruat Marine Base G-1 in the First Sea.

Whichever quest you complete at the end triggers the awakening, transforming your Pika abilities to their Pika V2 counterparts.

About Grand Piece Online

GPO is a fun adventure (Image via Roblox)

GPO is all about traversing the seas, finding new enemies to fight, and becoming stronger. The seafaring adventure includes various locations with treasure chests and secrets hiding around every corner. Having taken cues from One Piece, the game includes iconography from the animanga series, such as Devil Fruits.

You may also interact with NPCs to accept quests and complete them for resources and XP. Once properly leveled, you can take on bosses and named enemies to get your hands on gear and weapons.

You can purchase and commandeer a ship using the spoils of victory and reach new islands to test your limits and find new echelons of power.

FAQs

How do I awaken Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online?

Awaken Pika V2 by completing the Rite of the Relinquished, the Trial of Mastery, the Trial of Speed, the Trial of The Starlight Rapier, and the Trial of Victory.

What are the prerequisites for awakening Pika V2 in Grand Piece Online?

You need a Pika Fruit and access to the Second Sea to awaken the Pika Fruit into its V2 counterpart.

What is Grand Piece Online about?

GPO is a roleplaying adventure where you explore the open seas, tackling powerful enemies and completing quests along the way.

