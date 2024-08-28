How to beat Sea Beasts in One Fruit Simulator

One Fruit Simulator has many monsters for you to beat. As you develop your skills in the game, you'll encounter threats across land, sky, and sea. Among these dangers are Sea Beasts, fearsome creatures that lurk in the depths of the ocean. Many players have come face-to-face with these colossal foes, but few have managed to overcome them. Their daunting size and seemingly infinite HP make them a significant challenge to defeat.

This guide explains how to find and beat Sea Beasts in this Roblox experience.

How to find Sea Beasts in One Fruit Simulator

All of them spawn in the middle of the ocean (Image via One Fruit Simulator Wiki)

There are three types of Sea Beasts in One Fruit Simulator - Sea Cow, Sea King, and Sea Serpent.

Note: The Sea Cow's in-game name is Sea Beast. It is also known as a Sea Cow because it resembles a cow.

You can find a Sea Cow and a Sea King every 30-60 minutes. Once a Sea Cow or Sea King is defeated, it will take another 30-60 minutes for them to spawn. Keep in mind that there's a 50/50 chance that the spawned enemy is a Sea Cow or a Sea King.

A Sea Serpent spawns every five to 10 minutes, but it only appears when you are close to it. Each server has only six Sea Serpent spawns.

Those who have a Sea Beast Tracker Gamepass (costing 550 Robux) can easily navigate and find Sea Beasts.

Tips to beat Sea Beasts in One Fruit Simulator

Use Ice Fruit to walk on water and fight a Sea Beast (Image via Roblox)

Players who belong to the Fishman Race have an upper edge in their battle against Sea Beasts. That's because the Fishman Race offers a buff that grants a x3 swim boost and x7 less water damage for Devil Fruit users. Both buffs increase your chances of survival against any Sea Beast.

Make sure to learn the Fishman or Shark Karate Fighting Style if you have chosen the Fishman Race. Players who belong to this Race will get a 25% increased damage rate in the Fishman Fighting Style. The Race also grants a 60% increased damage rate in the Shark Karate Fighting Style.

Before fighting a Sea Beast, consume Ice Fruits or Magma Fruits. These items can help you avoid getting hit by a Sea Beast.

Lastly, you need to be at least on level 200 to fight Sea Beasts. By the time you reach such a higher level, you will have the strongest weapons and necessary upgrades to keep yourself alive in the battle.

Sea Beasts drops & rewards in One Fruit Simulator

You will get the following items after beating a Sea Beast in the game:

Sea Cow drops

Red Metal

Refined Metal

Sea Metal

Pearls

Devil Fruits

Dark King Sword

Buffys Hat

Buffys Cloths

Sea King drops

Red Metal

Refined Metal

Sea Metal

Energy Core

Devil Fruits

Flame Dagger

Blase Hat

Blase Cloths

Sea Serpent Drops

Energy Core

Red Metal

Refined Metal

Sea Metal

Primordial Key

Primordial Essence

Phoenix Key

Loro Fragment

True Jintetsu

True Ichimonji

Flame Dagger

Devil Fruits

FAQs

What is the Spawn Rate of a Sea Beast in One Fruit Simulator?

A Sea Beast has a 50% chance of spawning every 30-60 minutes after a Sea Cow (Sea Beast) or a Sea King is defeated.

How to easily find a Sea Beast in One Fruit Simulator?

You can buy a Sea Beast Tracker to easily navigate and find a Sea Beast.

How much does a Sea Beast Tracker cost?

You can purchase a Sea Beast Tracker for 550 Robux.

