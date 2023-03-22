How can UEFN be a worthy competitor to Roblox Studio? Details Explored

The Roblox gaming platform has had its fair share of competitors over the sands of time. The Fortnite Creative 2.0 update is set to see the release of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) which might become the new rival of the gaming platform. UEFN is a design application that allows users to create their own custom 3D models, islands, and other content in Fortnite's Creative Mode.

The upcoming UGC (user-generated content) software has become the talk of the battle-royale community, as UEFN will be a step forward for the BR title and its devoted fanbase.

The software will run on Unreal Engine; hence, players will be able to import custom scenes and add new materials, VFX, and more. Due to Fortnite's popularity and influence, Roblox's supremacy on the UGC platform is expected to be challenged by Epic Games' upcoming software and its features.

Roblox to get stiff competition from Fortnite's UEFN

.

The Unreal Engine that powers UEFN's software uses Verve, a new programming language. Players must use the upcoming release alongside Fortnite Creative to start designing their own models and islands in Epic Games' BR title.

Fortnite gamers will also get to use different types of textures, animations, and audio to enhance their virtual avatars. They can also develop their own islands with unique terrain and textures from scratch and organize deadly battle-royale skirmishes in those places. These features are the primary reason why UEFN is expected to give Roblox a run for its money in terms of user-generated content.

Along with Verve, the software's impact runs on the efficient Unreal Engine 5. Developers can make great use of this toolset to issue the best 3D models and islands in the game. The UEFN will be launched as a beta version, and as a result, new features and updates will be available in the future.

Roblox and Fortnite's approach to user-generated content

RBXNews @RBXNews_ Fortnite is releasing their Roblox competitor, Unreal Editor for Fortnite, tomorrow.



UEFN includes tools from Unreal Engine 5 and is designed for publishing experiences directly into Fortnite. Has Roblox got competition? 🤔 Fortnite is releasing their Roblox competitor, Unreal Editor for Fortnite, tomorrow. UEFN includes tools from Unreal Engine 5 and is designed for publishing experiences directly into Fortnite. Has Roblox got competition? 🤔 https://t.co/apZEBUviDb

Unreal Engine is one of the best game engines out there. Epic Games, the company behind it, has released various titles that use UE and were met with great success due to their unique gameplay style and texture art. The company's direction in the UGC will make it one of the strongest sides in the genre.

Roblox has been releasing new features and updates regularly. It has an ever-growing playerbase due to its millions of titles and user-friendly system of developing games. Hence, even if UEFN becomes a global success, it would take quite some time to see it take Roblox's place.

Ever since its debut, the latter has been a UGC metaverse where users have the ultimate freedom to produce their own games and virtual items. However, Fortnite began as a battle-royale title with sandbox-infused gameplay in a creative mode that offered some user-generated experience.

The Roblox platform shares the revenue generated by the UGC-made titles with their respective developers, giving a big boost to its virtual empire. In Fortnite, however, Epic Games may pay content creators based on their island entries on the multiplayer server.

Players reacting to the release of UEFN

The post about UEFN on RBXNews' social media handle has received a couple of funny and responses:

SamDankYT @DankySamuel1 @RBXNews_ They wanna be like us so bad @RBXNews_ They wanna be like us so bad 😌

Lily @LilyGia_ @RBXNews_ This is good healthy competition. It makes Roblox devs, artists and community more valuable and shows how influential and important Roblox is imo @RBXNews_ This is good healthy competition. It makes Roblox devs, artists and community more valuable and shows how influential and important Roblox is imo

David @David97901815 @RBXNews_ i highly doubt that this will compete with roblox, roblox has been around far far longer than fortnite @RBXNews_ i highly doubt that this will compete with roblox, roblox has been around far far longer than fortnite

Loyal fans will help the metaverse reign supreme, even if a rivalry between the supergiants breaks out.

Poll : 0 votes