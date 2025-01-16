How to catch Colossal Squid in Fisch

The Colossal Squid is one of the rarest creatures in Fisch and can be found in certain locations. While you might get extremely lucky and catch it in the open waters, it is better to look for this creature in the areas where it has the best chance to spawn. Apart from this, there are certain other things you may want to know before you set out to hunt this squid.

Hence, this article will provide a comprehensive guide offering useful information to help you catch this rare creature. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to the Colossal Squid in Fisch

The Colossal Squid can be quite hard to catch (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Being a rare creature of the sea, you will have a hard time finding and catching the Colossal Squid. To make things slightly easier, you must know where it often spawns, the best time of the day to catch it, and the best bait you can use to attract the creature. While this won't ensure you a catch, it will increase your chances.

The squid has a decent chance of spawning at the Snowcap Cave (Image via Roblox)

To begin your hunt, we recommend heading over to the Snowcap Cave at Snowcap Island. You can easily reach the cave by heading towards the left side of the dock and moving forward until you see a crack in the mountain. You must parkour your way inside to reach the main area.

Apart from this, the best time to target the Colossal Squid is during the night and when the weather is foggy. It provides you with the best conditions to catch this mythical creature. The season doesn't play a significant role so you can only focus on the two conditions.

Best rods and bait to catch the Colossal Squid

You can use a variety of bait to catch this creature (Image via Roblox)

While the best conditions to catch this creature are important, you must also have a good rod and use the bait that the Colossal Squid prefers. This will massively increase your chances of reeling it in. We recommend using either the King's Rod or the Steady Rod. Both of them offer good resilience and control which are important.

As for the bait, we have a couple of recommendations that might come in handy during your pursuit. Note that you can pick any of these baits depending on the stats of your fishing rod.

Best bait if you need more Luck - Night Shrimp, Super Flakes, and Weird Algae

Night Shrimp, Super Flakes, and Weird Algae Best bait if you need more Lure Speed - Seaweed and Rapid Catcher

Seaweed and Rapid Catcher Best Bait if you need more Resilience - Coral, Bagel, and Seaweed

As you can see, these baits can boost a specific stat that your rod lacks making it slightly easier for you to catch the Colossal Squid since the creature doesn't have any specific preference. This gives you the freedom to pick a good bait and pair it with the fishing rod of your choice.

FAQs about Fisch

What is the best time to catch a Colossal Squid in Fisch?

The best time to catch a Colossal Squid is during the night.

Where does the Colossal Squid mainly spawn in Fisch?

The Colossal Squid mainly spawns on the Snowcap Island.

Does the Colossal Squid have a bait preference in Fisch?

No, the Colossal Squid doesn't have a bait preference.

