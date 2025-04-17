How to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

The Dumbo Octopus in Fisch is a necessary catch if you want to complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary. This cute fish is an ocean dweller who also loves to swim through the coral reefs. It has adorable ears that make it stand out from all other fish in the ocean. While the value of a Dumbo Octopus is not that great, you still have to catch it for the sake of your progression.

You can either fish endlessly and wait for the bobber to hook a Dumbo Octopus, or you can use the perfect bait to lure it quickly. This guide highlights the best bait, weather, season, and time to catch the Dumbo Octopus.

Where to find and catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

Roslit Bay in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

As hinted, you can catch Dumbo Octopus in Roslit Bay, an island in front of Moosewood - the starter island. To reach there, you can spawn on a boat by interacting with the Shipwright NPC. Then, you can sail in the direction behind the Shipwright to eventually reach Roslit Bay.

Noted that there is more than one location to fish in Roslit Bay. Each of these locations is home to different fish. The area where you can catch the Dumbo Octopus is the Coral Reef and the ocean surrounding Roslit Bay. While you have the shortlisted locations, catching the Dumbo Octopus is still going to be tough. Use the following information to boost your chances.

The weather should be rainy.

The season should be Winter.

You can catch it at any time of the day.

The Worm bait has the best chance of luring the Dumbo Octopus.

Since the Dumbo Octopus is a Legendary fish in this Roblox title, you will need a better fishing rod to reel it out. As with all Legendary fish, this one will inflict a -15 progress speed on the fishing bar. Hence, make sure to use your best fishing rod while trying to catch the Dumbo Octopus.

The Dumbo Octopus (Image via Roblox)

Note that an average-sized Dumbo Octopus can easily get you around 620 C$. However, if you manage to catch a true maximum version of this fish, you can get as much as 6,700 C$. Once you've caught this fish, try to catch the following ones to 100% complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Minnow Clear None Spring Bagel Chub None Day Spring, Summer Seaweed Pearl None None None None Perch Clear None None Worm Pumpkinseed Clear None Summer Minnow Butterflyfish Clear, Foggy Day None Flakes Blue Tang None Day Spring, Summer Flakes Clownfish Foggy None Spring, Summer Flakes Ribbon Eel None None Summer Minnow Clam Foggy None None Seaweed Angelfish Clear None None Worm Squid Foggy Night Winter Shrimp Rose Pearl None None None None Yellow Boxfish Rain Day None Seaweed Gilded Pearl None None None None Mauve Pearl None None None None Alligator Gar None None Summer None Arapaima Rain, Foggy None None Minnow Suckermouth Catfish None Day Spring, Autumn Seaweed Deep Pearl None None None None Axolotl None Night Spring, Autumn Insect Dumbo Octopus Rain None Winter Worm Aurora Pearl None None None None Manta Ray None Night Summer Shrimp Golden Sea Pearl None None None None

FAQs

How much is the Dumbo Octopus worth in Fisch?

An average-sized Dumbo Octopus can easily be sold for 620 C$ at the merchant.

Where is the Dumbo Octopus located in Fisch?

The Dumbo Octopus can be caught near Roslit Bay, in the Coral Reef, or in the surrounding ocean.

What is Dumbo Octopus' favorite bait in Fisch?

The Dumbo Octopus can be lured easily if you use the Worm bait.

