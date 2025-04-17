  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

How to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

By Aniket
Modified Apr 17, 2025 12:38 GMT
Feature image of How to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch
Learn how to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The Dumbo Octopus in Fisch is a necessary catch if you want to complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary. This cute fish is an ocean dweller who also loves to swim through the coral reefs. It has adorable ears that make it stand out from all other fish in the ocean. While the value of a Dumbo Octopus is not that great, you still have to catch it for the sake of your progression.

Ad

You can either fish endlessly and wait for the bobber to hook a Dumbo Octopus, or you can use the perfect bait to lure it quickly. This guide highlights the best bait, weather, season, and time to catch the Dumbo Octopus.

Where to find and catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

Roslit Bay in Fisch (Image via Roblox)
Roslit Bay in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

As hinted, you can catch Dumbo Octopus in Roslit Bay, an island in front of Moosewood - the starter island. To reach there, you can spawn on a boat by interacting with the Shipwright NPC. Then, you can sail in the direction behind the Shipwright to eventually reach Roslit Bay.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Noted that there is more than one location to fish in Roslit Bay. Each of these locations is home to different fish. The area where you can catch the Dumbo Octopus is the Coral Reef and the ocean surrounding Roslit Bay. While you have the shortlisted locations, catching the Dumbo Octopus is still going to be tough. Use the following information to boost your chances.

  • The weather should be rainy.
  • The season should be Winter.
  • You can catch it at any time of the day.
  • The Worm bait has the best chance of luring the Dumbo Octopus.
Ad

Since the Dumbo Octopus is a Legendary fish in this Roblox title, you will need a better fishing rod to reel it out. As with all Legendary fish, this one will inflict a -15 progress speed on the fishing bar. Hence, make sure to use your best fishing rod while trying to catch the Dumbo Octopus.

The Dumbo Octopus (Image via Roblox)
The Dumbo Octopus (Image via Roblox)

Note that an average-sized Dumbo Octopus can easily get you around 620 C$. However, if you manage to catch a true maximum version of this fish, you can get as much as 6,700 C$. Once you've caught this fish, try to catch the following ones to 100% complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

Ad
NameWeatherTimeSeasonBait
MinnowClearNoneSpringBagel
ChubNoneDaySpring, SummerSeaweed
PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
PerchClearNoneNoneWorm
PumpkinseedClearNoneSummerMinnow
ButterflyfishClear, FoggyDayNoneFlakes
Blue TangNoneDaySpring, SummerFlakes
ClownfishFoggyNoneSpring, SummerFlakes
Ribbon EelNoneNoneSummerMinnow
ClamFoggyNoneNoneSeaweed
AngelfishClearNoneNoneWorm
SquidFoggyNightWinterShrimp
Rose PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Yellow BoxfishRainDayNoneSeaweed
Gilded PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Mauve PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Alligator GarNoneNoneSummerNone
ArapaimaRain, FoggyNoneNoneMinnow
Suckermouth CatfishNoneDaySpring, AutumnSeaweed
Deep PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
AxolotlNoneNightSpring, AutumnInsect
Dumbo OctopusRainNoneWinterWorm
Aurora PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Manta RayNoneNightSummerShrimp
Golden Sea PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How much is the Dumbo Octopus worth in Fisch?

An average-sized Dumbo Octopus can easily be sold for 620 C$ at the merchant.

Where is the Dumbo Octopus located in Fisch?

The Dumbo Octopus can be caught near Roslit Bay, in the Coral Reef, or in the surrounding ocean.

What is Dumbo Octopus' favorite bait in Fisch?

The Dumbo Octopus can be lured easily if you use the Worm bait.

About the author
Aniket

Aniket

Twitter icon

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications