How to catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch

The Dumbo Octopus in Fisch is a necessary catch if you want to complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary. This cute fish is an ocean dweller who also loves to swim through the coral reefs. It has adorable ears that make it stand out from all other fish in the ocean. While the value of a Dumbo Octopus is not that great, you still have to catch it for the sake of your progression.
You can either fish endlessly and wait for the bobber to hook a Dumbo Octopus, or you can use the perfect bait to lure it quickly. This guide highlights the best bait, weather, season, and time to catch the Dumbo Octopus.
Where to find and catch Dumbo Octopus in Fisch
As hinted, you can catch Dumbo Octopus in Roslit Bay, an island in front of Moosewood - the starter island. To reach there, you can spawn on a boat by interacting with the Shipwright NPC. Then, you can sail in the direction behind the Shipwright to eventually reach Roslit Bay.
Noted that there is more than one location to fish in Roslit Bay. Each of these locations is home to different fish. The area where you can catch the Dumbo Octopus is the Coral Reef and the ocean surrounding Roslit Bay. While you have the shortlisted locations, catching the Dumbo Octopus is still going to be tough. Use the following information to boost your chances.
- The weather should be rainy.
- The season should be Winter.
- You can catch it at any time of the day.
- The Worm bait has the best chance of luring the Dumbo Octopus.
Since the Dumbo Octopus is a Legendary fish in this Roblox title, you will need a better fishing rod to reel it out. As with all Legendary fish, this one will inflict a -15 progress speed on the fishing bar. Hence, make sure to use your best fishing rod while trying to catch the Dumbo Octopus.
Note that an average-sized Dumbo Octopus can easily get you around 620 C$. However, if you manage to catch a true maximum version of this fish, you can get as much as 6,700 C$. Once you've caught this fish, try to catch the following ones to 100% complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary.
