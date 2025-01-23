How to catch Mustard Fish in Fisch

The angling simulator Fisch features dozens of different fish species available to catch in the ocean, including many that are designated as Secret. The newest Secret-rarity fish is the Mustard Fish, introduced to the game with update version 1.15.0. This fish can be found in the Ocean and is quite difficult to catch, owing to its rarity.

That said, this article will explain how to find and reel in a Mustard Fish while out fishing in the Ocean.

An overview of Mustard Fish in Fisch

Mustard Fish is commonly found in the Ocean (Image via Roblox)

The Mustard Fish is one of the game’s three Secret fish species, making it among the rarest in the game. Depending on the weight and mutation of the one you catch, this fish can fetch over 11,000 Cash at the Merchant’s. Naturally, this makes it an incredibly valuable marine species that all players should be on the lookout for.

Its catch rate is a minuscule 0.15%, which can be mitigated with the use of luck-boosting items. The catch rate is also affected by the Aurora Borealis, which increases the catch rate to 1.05%, a sizeable increase from the regular catch chance.

Upon catching it, you will receive 7,000 base XP, with additional experience rewarded for size and mutation variations.

Finding and catching Mustard Fish

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Mustard Fish is found in the Ocean, away from the waters surrounding the main islands of the game. Since there is no fixed location for this species, you can use a boat to venture out into the sea to search for it.

Catching the Mustard Fish doesn’t require you to get the rarest fishing rods. This is a light fish type and can be caught with any low-rarity rod. It is recommended to use rods like Training Rod and Fortune Rod to narrow down the types of fish you can catch based on their weight limit.

This species can be caught using the Seaweed bait, which is a common bait found in all types of Bait Crates. Alternatively, you can complete the Angler’s questline to receive the bait as a reward.

Typically, the Mustard spawns during the Summer season in rainy weather. It isn’t bound by time, so you can venture out of the island waters to hunt it down.

FAQs

Where can the Mustard Fish be found in Fisch?

The Mustard Fish can be found anywhere in the Ocean, away from island waters.

Which fishing rod is the best for the Mustard Fish in Fisch?

The best fishing rod for the Mustard Fish is the early-game Training Rod or Fortune Rod.

What is the rarity of the Mustard Fish in Fisch?

The Mustard Fish is designated a Secret rarity fish in the game.

