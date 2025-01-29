How to catch the Secret Banana fish in Fisch

The Banana in Fisch is a Secret rarity fish that was added with the Ancient Aisle update. While it's just a fruit, its scarcity makes it extremely difficult to catch. It is a part of the Ancient Aisle Bestiary, and completing it requires you to find 29 fish, including the Banana. Reeling out a Secret Banana is indeed elusive, you can boost your chances of obtaining it though. All you need to take care of is to pick the most appropriate bait, season, time, and weather.

Here's a guide for the best way to catch the Banana from the ocean.

The best way to catch the Banana fish in Fisch

The Ancient Aisle (Image via Roblox)

To catch the Banana fish in this Roblox title, find where it spawns. The ocean surrounding the Ancient Aisle is where you can find the Banana. However, note that the pool near the big waterfall in the Ancient Aisle has relatively more chances of spawning a Banana fish. To reach there, use the zipline that connects one platform to another.

For those who don't know where the Ancient Aisle is, you can reach there easily from the Moosewood (starter island). To reach the Ancient Aisle, take a boat and keep moving toward the eastern side of the island. You can reach there by following the Ancient Isle text on the screen.

To boost your chances of catching a Banana, fulfill these conditions.

The weather should be rainy.

It should be the summer season.

You can use any bait.

Once you fulfill the above conditions, your chances of catching the Banana fish will increase. To improve your chances, use a rod with higher luck. The Heaven's Rod or the Trident Rod can do the job of increasing your luck with the Banana. While the first rod offers a 225% luck stat, the latter one has a 125% luck stat.

The Banana fish (Image via Roblox)

You can use the Tempest Totem to trigger a rain instantly, but you might have to wait for summer. It takes hours for the system to change weather, so using an item like Sundial Totem to speed up the process won't help either. Moreover, you can purchase a luck boost for 5,000C$ from Merlin.

FAQs

Where does the Banana fish spawn in Fisch?

The Banana fish spawn in the Ancient Aisle, on the eastern side of the Moosewood.

What is the best bait to catch a Banana fish in Fisch?

No specific bait can be used to boost your chances of catching the Banana fish.

How many Secret fish are there in Fisch?

Currently, there are five Secret fish: Long Pike, Mustard, Resin, Banana, and Ancient Kraken.

