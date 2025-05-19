In Grow a Garden, you can grow crops and trees of all sizes and harvest them to yield a good amount of profit. While most crops are easily harvestable, a few, like the Coconuts, are extremely tough to collect. This is because the tree on which a Coconut grows is very big, and reaching its top is difficult. Moreover, there's no ladder that you can use to collect this crop and sell it for good.

Luckily, there are workarounds through which you can reach the top and collect Coconuts in Grow a Garden. Here's a guide that explains how you can get and plant a Coconut Seed and then collect it.

How to get a Coconut Seed in Grow a Garden

Get Coconut Seeds from the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Like most seeds, you can get the Coconut Seed from the NPC called Sam in this Roblox title. You can visit Sam's stall by clicking on the "Seeds" button at the top of the screen. Once there, interact with Sam to view his stock. You can scroll down and purchase the Mythical Coconut Seed for a total of 6000 Sheckles (in-game currency). Alternatively, you can use 435 Robux to get it.

A general thing to remember is that a Coconut Seed is out of stock most of the time. There's only a 0.35% chance that this seed will appear in the shop after it is refreshed. The stock refreshes every five minutes, however, you can spend Robux to refresh it early.

If you manage to get a Coconut Seed, it will take you around eight hours to grow it completely. Thankfully, you can go offline as your crops grow even when you are not playing the game.

How to collect Coconuts in Grow a Garden

Coconuts are one of the tallest trees that can grow on your farm. To collect them from the trees, you can jump up using the trunk as it has thin platforms on it. However, this method requires precision, so there must not be any error, or you may fall off the tree.

Use Bamboos to collect Coconuts (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, you can use Bamboo to collect Coconut from its tree. All you have to do is wait for the Bamboo to grow 100% and then climb on it. Since bamboos grow in a straight direction, your in-game character will be able to climb it to the top easily. Once you are on top of the Bamboo tree, collecting Coconuts from there will be easier.

In case a few Coconuts are out of your reach, you can jump and collect them. In one jump, you can easily collect two to three Coconuts in this game.

FAQs

How much does the Coconut Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Coconut Seed for a total of 6000 Sheckles from the Seed Shop.

How much time does it take for the Coconut to grow in Grow a Garden?

It will take around eight hours for the Coconut tree to grow completely in this game.

How do I collect Coconuts in Grow a Garden?

The easiest way to collect Coconuts is by planting Bamboo all around the tree and using it as a ladder.

