How to complete the Animals - Sea 1 Bestiary in Fisch

The new Animal Hunt update in Fisch has introduced two new bestiaries for you to complete — one for the First Sea and another for the Second Sea. In the First Sea, the bestiary includes some unique animal-themed fish like the Mained Lionfish, Piglet Pike, Piranhamunk, etc. In total, you have to catch 10 unique fish to complete it.

We have created this guide to help you complete the Animal Bestiary in Sea 1 in Fisch. Read on to learn about the ideal weather, season, time, and bait to easily catch every fish.

How to catch every Animals - Sea 1 Bestiary fish in Fisch

The Animal Pool (Image via Roblox)

To complete the Animals - Sea 1 Bestiary, you will have to wait for the Animal Pool to spawn in this Roblox title. This pool spawns randomly anywhere on the map and the whole server is notified when it does. You can follow the server notification and locate the pool easily. Just be on the lookout for an orange beam coming from the sky that pinpoints a location in the ocean.

Note: The Animals Bestiary will be there in the game until April 19, 2025. So, hurry up and complete it as fast as possible.

The area appropriate for catching the fish in the Animal Pool will be highlighted on the screen. This happens even if you aren't using the Fish Radar device. Once you have found the Animal Pool, use your current fishing rod to catch all 10 unique fish and complete the Animal-Sea 1 Bestiary.

It should be noted that the Animal Pool spawns every 30 minutes on the server. Upon spawning, multiple people can fish in it until it despawns after five minutes.

You can refer to the table below to easily catch all the fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Mained Lionfish Clear None Summer Fish Head Seacow Windy None Summer Shark Head Zebrafishlet Foggy None Autumn Insect Salmoose Clear None Winter Truffle Worm Porcufish Rain None Winter Squid Duckfin Tuna Clear None Spring Flakes Piglet Pike Rain None Autumn Shrimp Cluckfin Clear None Summer Flakes Piranhamunk Foggy None Spring Minnow Squirrelray Windy None Winter Bagel

Once you catch all 10 fish, you will successfully complete the Animala - Sea 1 Bestiary. Upon doing so, you will be rewarded with a significant amount of XP and credits (C$).

FAQs

Where is the Animal Pool in Fisch?

The Animal Pool spawns every 30 minutes and can be found near an orange beam falling from the sky into the ocean.

How many fish are there in the Animals Bestiary in the First Sea in Fisch?

There are a total of 10 fish in the Animals Bestiary in the First Sea.

How many fish are there in the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea in Fisch?

There are only nine fish in the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea area.

