How to complete the Atlantean Storm Bestiary in Fisch

By Aniket
Modified Jan 20, 2025 13:40 GMT
Feature image of How to complete the Atlantean Storm Bestiary in Fisch
Learn how to complete the Atlatean Storm Bestiary in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The latest Atlantean Storm update in Fisch has introduced a new challenge for every player. A new Pirate NPC can be found near the Grand Reef, with whom you can interact to start a new quest. The quest requires you to complete the Atlantean Storm Bestiary by catching the respective fish in the nearby waterbody. While you can catch them by simply waiting, knowing the preference of each fish will help quite a bit.

In this article, we have mentioned the appropriate weather, time, season, and baits for the Atlantean Storm Bestiary in Fisch. If you meet the said appropriate conditions, your chances of catching all the fish in Atlantean Storm will increase significantly.

Fisch Atlantean Storm Bestiary guide (How to catch every fish)

The Atlantean Storm area (Image via Roblox)
The Atlantean Storm area (Image via Roblox)

To find the Pirate NPC and start the Atlantean Storm quest in this Roblox title, follow the directions mentioned below:

  • From the Moosewood, spawn your boat and sail toward Roslit Bay and Forsaken Shores.
  • Behind these islands, you will see an area with "???" as its name. If you have a GPS in Fisch, you can find it on the coordinates XYZ:- -3530, 130, 550.
  • Near the Grand Reef, you will find a Pirate Ship with a few NPCs on it. One of those is the pirate known as Captain Neptune.
  • Interact with this NPC to start the Atlantean Storm quest.
The Pirate NPC in the Antlantean Storm (Image via Roblox)
The Pirate NPC in the Antlantean Storm (Image via Roblox)

To catch all the fish and complete the Atlantean Storm Bestiary, you should bring your best fishing rod. So get it and go near the Grand Reef or Atlantean Storm area. In the nearby waterbody, you can find several small whirlpools. From those whirlpools, you can catch all the fish and complete the bestiary.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

There are a total of eight fish in Atlantean Storm, and catching them isn't a piece of cake. To boost your chances, refer to the table given below.

NameWeatherTimeSeasonBait
Tempest RayWindyAnyWinterSeaweed
Abyss SnapperFoggyAnyAutumnFish Head
Vortex BarracudaClearAnySummerMinnow
Whirlpool MarlinRainAnySpringSquid
Typhoon TunaRainAnyWinterFish Head
Cyclone MakoWindyAnySpringFish Head
Maelstorm SharkFoggyAnyAutumnTruffle Worm
Void AnglerClearAnySummerTruffle Worm

As you can see in the above table, each fish has favorable weather, season, and bait. Refer to it, meet the appropriate conditions, and complete the bestiary to unlock the "Bestiary ; Atlantean Storm" Badge.

You will also be rewarded with 5,000C$ and 2,500 XP upon catching all the fish. Apart from this, the Pirate NPC will also give you rewards like x8 Hangman's Hook, x10 Kraken Tentacle, and Drifter's Tale Bobber.

Also, note that obtaining a fish from another player won't count in the bestiary's progress. It will only show the information of the catch.

FAQs

How to complete the Atlantean Storm in Roblox Fisch?

You need to catch a total of eight fish near the Grand Reef or Atlantean Storm area to complete the Bestiary.

Where is Atlantean Storm located in Roblox Fisch?

Atlantean Storm is located near the Grand Reef area on the coordinates XYZ:- -3530, 130, 550.

What are the rewards for completing the Atlantean Storm quest in Roblox Fisch?

The rewards for completing the Atlantean Storm quest by the Pirate NPC include x8 Hangman's Hook, x10 Kraken Tentacle, and Drifter's Tale Bobber.

