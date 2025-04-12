The latest Fisch update has introduced a new Blue Moon Pool in both the First and the Second Sea areas. While the new pool spawns only during specific weather conditions, you must keep an eye on it. Only then will you be able to catch 17 new fish altogether and complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in both seas.

Out of all these fish, you can catch nine of them in the First Sea and the remaining eight in the Second Sea.

With the selection of proper bait, weather, season, and timing, your chances of catching all the fish in the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch will increase drastically. Keeping that in mind, we have provided all that information for every fish in the said bestiary below.

How to complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch Sea 1 and 2

The Blue Moon Bestiary in Sea 2 (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@itzvexo)

To boost your chances of catching all the fish in the Blue Moon Pool, use the information provided in the following tables:

Sea 1 Blue Moon Bestiary

Fish Bait Season Time Weather Moon Arctic Char Insect Winter Any Clear Silver Scuttler Bagel Winter Any Windy Frost Ray Worm Winter Any Windy Pale Ghost Lumpfish Flakes Winter Any Foggy Blue Langanose Seaweed Winter Any Clear Starbellied Wolf Fish Minnow Winter Any Rain Icy Daggerfish Truffle Worm Winter Any Foggy Lunar Monkfish Shark Head Winter Any Windy Moon Idol Sea 1 Any Winter Any Any

Sea 2 Blue Moon Bestiary

Fish Bait Season Time Weather Gloamfin Gar Gale Grub Winter Any Rain Moonveil Killifish Berries Winter Any Foggy Moonridge Catfish Worms Winter Any Clear Lurking Crescent Pike Lagoon Leech Winter Any Windy Crescent Madtom Lushrooms Winter Any Rain Bog Lantern Goby Crystal Bananas Winter Any Foggy Tarnished Moongill Sapphire Krill Winter Any Any Moon Idol Sea 2 Any Winter Any Windy

As you can see from the above tables, you can catch a total of 17 fish combined to 100% complete the Blue Moon Bestiary in this Roblox title. Upon completing both bestiaries, you will be rewarded with XP, Credits (C$), and Embercoins (E$).

How to spawn the Blue Moon event in Fisch

Summon the Blue Moon event to open the gate at Snowcap (Image via Roblox)

As you may know, the above fish can only be caught during the Blue Moon event in this game. This event spawns only at Snowcap Island in the First Sea and Lushgrove Island in the Second Sea. The spawn conditions of the Blue Moon event are as follows:

The weather must be clear

The season must be Winter

It should be at night

If all the above conditions are met, the Blue Moon event will spawn on the respective sea's island. While the chances of naturally spawning this event are low, you can use a Blue Moon Totem to get this job done. It can be bought for 500,000E$ from Lushgrove. Once you have summoned the Blue Moon event, you can find special doors at the following coordinates:

Find the special door opening on the coordinates XYZ: 2710, 190, 2560 on Snowcap Island.

on Snowcap Island. Find the special door opening on the coordinates XYZ: 1410, 155, -580 on Lushgrove Island.

Entering through these doors will lead you to the Blue Moon Pool in this game. You can then use your fishing rod to catch all the fish and complete the bestiary.

FAQs

How to get the Blue Moon Totem in Fisch.

You can get the Blue Moon Totem from Lushgrove, Second Sea for 500,000 E$.

How many fish are there in the Blue Moon Bestiary in Fisch?

The Blue Moon Bestiary features a total of 17 fish in this experience.

What does the Blue Moon Totem do in Fisch?

The Blue Moon Totem summons the Blue Moon event, during which you can access the Blue Moon Pool in Snowcap and Lushgrove.

