How to complete Grand Reef Bestiary in Fisch

The Grand Reef in Fisch is one of the latest areas you can visit to catch plenty of new fish. Once you have caught all the fish in this area, you will complete the Grand Reef Bestiary. Doing so will reward you with several rewards like XP, in-game currency, and more.

Ad

Here's a guide that explains how to catch all Grand Reef fish that will help complete the Grand Reef Bestiary, claiming the respective rewards right away.

Fisch Grand Reef Bestiary guide (How to catch all fish)

Currently, there are a total of eight fish you can catch in the Grand Reef area, found in the ocean surrounding the island. It should be noted that every fish has a suitable time, season, weather, and bait. If you have these conditions lined up correctly, your chances of catching them increase.

Ad

Trending

A Reef Goby fish in Grand Reef (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, we have mentioned the appropriate weather, time, season, and baits to catch all fish in Grand Reef in this Roblox title.

Ad

Name Weather Time Season Bait Reef Minnow None None None Seaweed Coral Chromis None None None Flakes Coral Guard None None None Shrimp Reef Goby None None None Worm Crystal Wrasse None None None Insect Reef Parrotfish None None None Coral Coral Emperor None None None Fish Head Grand Reef Guardian None None None Truffle Worm

Ad

After completing the Grand Reef Bestiary, you will unlock the 'Bestiary; Grand Reef' badge. Moreover, you will also get 5,000C$, 2,500 XP, and Coral Reef Bobber. For those who don't know, a Bobber is a cosmetic attached to the user's wrist. It only changes the appearance and has no stat buffs whatsoever.

Also check: All active codes for Roblox Fisch

How to reach Grand Reef in Fisch

Find the Grand Reef behind the Forsaken Shores and Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other regions, Grand Reef can't be reached by following the text on the screen. Even after closing in, it will show up as "???" on the screen. When you get close enough, you will discover the Grand Reef and earn 300 XP. The Grand Reef is found exactly behind the Forsaken Shore and Roslit Bay island. It can be reached by sailing in a straight line from behind the Shipwright NPC in Moosewood.

Ad

Note: If you have a GPS in Fisch, you can find the Grand Reef on the coordinates XYZ: -3530, 130, 550.

The Grand Reef will be in the game until January 25, 2025, giving almost three weeks from the time of writing to complete the Bestiary. Furthermore, you have a 15% chance of catching a fish with the Electric Mutation in this location. A fish with the said mutation will give you 1.45 times more money than its selling price.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did the Grand Reef come out in Fisch?

The Grand Reef came out with Update 1.13.0 on January 4, 2024.

Where to find the Grand Reef in Fisch?

You can find the Grand Reef by going past the Roslit Bay and Forsaken Shores.

How to catch the Reef Minnow in Fisch

Your chances of catching a Reef Minnow are higher when you use the Seaweed bait in Grand Reef.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024