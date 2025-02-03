  • home icon
  How to complete Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch

How to complete Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch

By Aniket
Modified Feb 03, 2025 16:12 GMT
Feature image of Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch
Learn how to complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Roslit Bay is one of the earliest locations you can access in Fisch, as it is close to the spawn island. All the fish found in its vicinity can be collected to complete its Bestiary — something you'll feel the need to do sooner or later, for the sake of in-game progression. Moreover, completing the Roslit Bay Bestiary grants you XP and other rewards, making it a worthwhile endeavor.

Just so you know, each fish in the said Bestiary has a favorite bait, weather, seasons, etc that increases their chances of spawning. If you have this information, you can easily complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch. Here's a guide to help you with this mammoth undertaking.

How to catch every Roslit Bay fish in Fisch

The Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)
The Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, there are a total of 25 fish that you can catch in Roslit Bay. To reach the area, you need to sail straight from the Moosewood (spawn island) using a boat. Once you take your boat to the ocean, you can follow the "Roslit Bay" text on the screen to reach your destination.

also-read-trending Trending

To catch all the fish and complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary, you can refer to the following table. It features the appropriate bait, weather, season, and time for all the fish.

NameWeatherTimeSeasonBait
MinnowClearNoneSpringBagel
PerchClearNoneNoneWorm
ChubNoneDaySpring, SummerSeaweed
PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
PumpkinseedClearNoneSummerMinnow
ButterflyfishClear, FoggyDayNoneFlakes
Blue TangNoneDaySpring, SummerFlakes
ClownfishFoggyNoneSpring, SummerFlakes
Rose PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
AngelfishClearNoneNoneWorm
Yellow BoxfishRainDayNoneSeaweed
Ribbon EelNoneNoneSummerMinnow
ClamFoggyNoneNoneSeaweed
SquidFoggyNightWinterShrimp
Gilded PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Alligator GarNoneNoneSummerNone
Mauve PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
ArapaimaRain, FoggyNoneNoneMinnow
Suckermouth CatfishNoneDaySpring, AutumnSeaweed
Dumbo OctopusRainNoneWinterWorm
Deep PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
AxolotlNoneNightSpring, AutumnInsect
Aurora PearlNoneNoneNoneNone
Manta RayNoneNightSummerShrimp
Golden Sea PearlNoneNoneNoneNone

All the fish found in the Bestiary can be caught in the waterbody surrounding Roslit Bay. After completing the Roslit Bay Bestiary, you will immediately receive rewards like 2,000 C$, 2,000 XP, and a Fake Putterfish Bobber. Apart from this, you will also unlock the "Bestiary ; Roslit" badge.

The Yellow Boxfish (Image via Roblox)
The Yellow Boxfish (Image via Roblox)

Make sure to go for the fish with the best fishing rods to ensure easy success. If you have one, use the Heaven's Rod and let its passive ability increase a fish's sell value by 500%. This will help you farm plenty of money easily.

Also check: All fish locations in Fisch

FAQs

Where is the Roslit Bay in Fisch?

You can find the Roslit Bay by heading in the straight direction from Moosewood.

How many fish are there in the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch?

There are a total of 25 fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

What is the rarest fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch?

The Golden Sea Pearl is the rarest fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
