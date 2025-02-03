How to complete Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch

Roslit Bay is one of the earliest locations you can access in Fisch, as it is close to the spawn island. All the fish found in its vicinity can be collected to complete its Bestiary — something you'll feel the need to do sooner or later, for the sake of in-game progression. Moreover, completing the Roslit Bay Bestiary grants you XP and other rewards, making it a worthwhile endeavor.

Just so you know, each fish in the said Bestiary has a favorite bait, weather, seasons, etc that increases their chances of spawning. If you have this information, you can easily complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch. Here's a guide to help you with this mammoth undertaking.

How to catch every Roslit Bay fish in Fisch

The Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, there are a total of 25 fish that you can catch in Roslit Bay. To reach the area, you need to sail straight from the Moosewood (spawn island) using a boat. Once you take your boat to the ocean, you can follow the "Roslit Bay" text on the screen to reach your destination.

To catch all the fish and complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary, you can refer to the following table. It features the appropriate bait, weather, season, and time for all the fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Minnow Clear None Spring Bagel Perch Clear None None Worm Chub None Day Spring, Summer Seaweed Pearl None None None None Pumpkinseed Clear None Summer Minnow Butterflyfish Clear, Foggy Day None Flakes Blue Tang None Day Spring, Summer Flakes Clownfish Foggy None Spring, Summer Flakes Rose Pearl None None None None Angelfish Clear None None Worm Yellow Boxfish Rain Day None Seaweed Ribbon Eel None None Summer Minnow Clam Foggy None None Seaweed Squid Foggy Night Winter Shrimp Gilded Pearl None None None None Alligator Gar None None Summer None Mauve Pearl None None None None Arapaima Rain, Foggy None None Minnow Suckermouth Catfish None Day Spring, Autumn Seaweed Dumbo Octopus Rain None Winter Worm Deep Pearl None None None None Axolotl None Night Spring, Autumn Insect Aurora Pearl None None None None Manta Ray None Night Summer Shrimp Golden Sea Pearl None None None None

All the fish found in the Bestiary can be caught in the waterbody surrounding Roslit Bay. After completing the Roslit Bay Bestiary, you will immediately receive rewards like 2,000 C$, 2,000 XP, and a Fake Putterfish Bobber. Apart from this, you will also unlock the "Bestiary ; Roslit" badge.

The Yellow Boxfish (Image via Roblox)

Make sure to go for the fish with the best fishing rods to ensure easy success. If you have one, use the Heaven's Rod and let its passive ability increase a fish's sell value by 500%. This will help you farm plenty of money easily.

Also check: All fish locations in Fisch

FAQs

Where is the Roslit Bay in Fisch?

You can find the Roslit Bay by heading in the straight direction from Moosewood.

How many fish are there in the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch?

There are a total of 25 fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

What is the rarest fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary in Fisch?

The Golden Sea Pearl is the rarest fish in the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

