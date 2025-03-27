How to defeat the Kraken in Dead Sails

The Kraken is the final boss in Dead Sails, being the final challenge you must overcome before making your way to the escape route. This boss is structured similarly to a raid boss battle, where you will have an easier time defeating it if you have party members. It’s a test of endurance for you and your teammates, rewarding you with Dabloons and opening a path to the end of the game.

Here’s how you can defeat the Kraken in Dead Sails.

Finding the Kraken in Dead Sails

Gameplay still

The Kraken can be found at the 100,000-meter milestone, being among the last things you encounter before the end of the game. The very task of reaching this formidable foe is a challenge, making it a matter of managing resources well.

In this experience, you will encounter a town every 10,000 meters or so to allow you to refuel and resupply. Along the way, you will also come across various zombie-infested urban and rural areas, where you can scavenge for supplies. So, before you reach the final milestone, consider stopping to resupply at a town, sell everything you have, and purchase as much ammo as possible.

To save up money, you may want to forego purchasing coal entirely after traversing the initial 50,000 meters. Keep a pile of zombie corpses to use as fuel while you save money for weaponry. That way, you will have enough firepower to take down the Kraken without having to worry about running out of ammo.

Consider picking a Shotgun or a Rifle as your primary weapon. You may also want to perform Class Spins before starting the game for additional perks. Since Spins cause you to land on a random Class, you won’t have much control over which ability set you receive. Even so, see if you can land on Rich or Necromancer, as having additional money or the ability to recruit zombies is immensely useful.

Furthermore, having a few medkits for healing up during battle is always a good idea. Some damage in the fight against the Kraken is unavoidable, so be sure to always have at least a couple of them in hand.

Defeating the Kraken

Weapon shop

The Kraken is found in open waters, where you have maximum maneuverability to deal with its attack patterns. It has a simple three-attack moveset, but it can be difficult to tackle on your own.

This is because of its five tentacles, each of which targets and attacks a different target. If you’re playing solo, you will have to deal with all five of them at once, which is what makes the Kraken tricky.

Another one of its attacks is an area-of-effect splash, which deals hefty damage to the players caught within. The attack has a noticeable windup, so brace yourself and be prepared to heal up if need be.

The Kraken has a second AoE attack: a roar. This unblockable move boosts the damage it deals with while inflicting massive damage on you, making it difficult to avoid. Like the other AoE, it has a massive windup as well, so be ready to move away whenever you spot it.

Consider taking on one tentacle at a time to chip away at the Kraken’s HP. With some help from your fellow teammates, you should be able to take down the sea monster and make your way to the end of the game.

FAQs

How to find the Kraken in Dead Sails

The Kraken can be found at the 100,000-meter mark while sailing through the game.

What is the best weapon for the Kraken in Dead Sails?

The best weapon to fight the Kraken is the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Is Dead Sails playable for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable without involving any mandatory premium purchases.

