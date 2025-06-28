How to earn Daily Stamps in Adopt Me

Adopt Me has added a Stamp Card that can be viewed from the Taskboard as part of the Furniture Delivery event. As the name suggests, Daily Stamps can be acquired every day for the duration of this event. Once you log into the game, you can collect the daily furniture gift from the mailbox outside your home, at which point the Stamp will be marked on your Card.

Ad

Here’s how you can get Daily Stamps in Adopt Me.

Getting Daily Stamps in Adopt Me

The Daily Stamp Card (Image via Roblox)

The Stamp Card showcases two different types of Daily Stamps: Solo Play and Play with Friends. Solo Play Stamps are obtained when you claim the corresponding furniture gift from the mailbox. You can get up to seven of these Stamps by logging in for a total of seven days.

Ad

Trending

Similarly, you can acquire Play with Friends Stamps daily by logging in and joining a friend in a play session. Once you claim the Play with Friends furniture gift, you will get the Stamp for the day. In total, you can get up to seven Play with Friends Stamps during the event.

Daily Stamps are primarily meant to unlock specific furniture rewards for your house. Each Daily Stamp type unlocks a unique piece of furniture for collecting five Stamps in total.

Ad

Solo Play Stamps grant you the Shadow Dragon Pinball upon collecting the aforementioned number of Stamps. On the other hand, Play with Friends Stamps grant you the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box once you have the required amount of Stamps.

Since the event only lasts seven days, try to get all Daily Stamps by playing solo and with friends daily to unlock these exclusive decorations.

Also read: How to equip two pets in Adopt Me

Ad

About furniture

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Furniture represents a key part of the house customization features of this Roblox experience. You can use various pieces of furniture to adorn your virtual abode and make it as homely as you desire. The title allows you to place thousands of such decorations in any living space, giving you maximum control over the aesthetics of the house.

Ad

Placing and editing furniture is simple, requiring you to tap the Edit button to view the dedicated customization interface. The interface allows you to purchase, view, resize, and customize the thousands of decorative items in the game from a single convenient location. You can explore different options and pick any that suits the vision you have for your living area.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Daily Stamps in Adopt Me

Ad

Daily Stamps can be acquired in the Furniture Delivery Event by logging in each day while playing solo and with friends.

How many Daily Stamps can one collect in Adopt Me?

Players can collect seven Solo Play Stamps and Play with Friends Stamps each.

How to unlock the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box in Adopt Me

The Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box can be unlocked by collecting five Play with Friends Stamps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024