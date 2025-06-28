How to earn Daily Stamps in Adopt Me

Adopt Me has added a Stamp Card that can be viewed from the Taskboard as part of the Furniture Delivery event. As the name suggests, Daily Stamps can be acquired every day for the duration of this event. Once you log into the game, you can collect the daily furniture gift from the mailbox outside your home, at which point the Stamp will be marked on your Card.
Here’s how you can get Daily Stamps in Adopt Me.
Getting Daily Stamps in Adopt Me
The Stamp Card showcases two different types of Daily Stamps: Solo Play and Play with Friends. Solo Play Stamps are obtained when you claim the corresponding furniture gift from the mailbox. You can get up to seven of these Stamps by logging in for a total of seven days.
Similarly, you can acquire Play with Friends Stamps daily by logging in and joining a friend in a play session. Once you claim the Play with Friends furniture gift, you will get the Stamp for the day. In total, you can get up to seven Play with Friends Stamps during the event.
Daily Stamps are primarily meant to unlock specific furniture rewards for your house. Each Daily Stamp type unlocks a unique piece of furniture for collecting five Stamps in total.
Solo Play Stamps grant you the Shadow Dragon Pinball upon collecting the aforementioned number of Stamps. On the other hand, Play with Friends Stamps grant you the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box once you have the required amount of Stamps.
Since the event only lasts seven days, try to get all Daily Stamps by playing solo and with friends daily to unlock these exclusive decorations.
Also read: How to equip two pets in Adopt Me
About furniture
Furniture represents a key part of the house customization features of this Roblox experience. You can use various pieces of furniture to adorn your virtual abode and make it as homely as you desire. The title allows you to place thousands of such decorations in any living space, giving you maximum control over the aesthetics of the house.
Placing and editing furniture is simple, requiring you to tap the Edit button to view the dedicated customization interface. The interface allows you to purchase, view, resize, and customize the thousands of decorative items in the game from a single convenient location. You can explore different options and pick any that suits the vision you have for your living area.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get Daily Stamps in Adopt Me
Daily Stamps can be acquired in the Furniture Delivery Event by logging in each day while playing solo and with friends.
How many Daily Stamps can one collect in Adopt Me?
Players can collect seven Solo Play Stamps and Play with Friends Stamps each.
How to unlock the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box in Adopt Me
The Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box can be unlocked by collecting five Play with Friends Stamps.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024