How to escape Capywoods in Capybara Evolution

Capybara Evolution lets you explore various small areas as the titular animal, eating fruits and defeating enemies along the way. The first area of the game is Capywoods, where all players start at level 1. Your first objective as the evolving rodent is to raise your level high enough to meet the requirements to open the gates to the next area.

Let’s take a look at how you can escape Capywoods in Capybara Evolution.

Escaping Capywoods in Capybara Evolution

The end of Capywoods (Image via Roblox)

Escaping Capywoods is a matter of reaching level 9, giving you access to Capyrassic Park, the second main area of the game. This entails defeating the toughest enemies on the map to collect XP and acquiring the Pets with the highest damage multipliers.

The following steps list the recommended progression path for Capywoods to help you reach level 9 comfortably:

Enable Auto-Attack using the button on the left to continue attacking as you play through the area. This feature covers both eating and battling functions for your capybara avatar.

For levels 1-3, eat Apples and Golden Apples to earn XP and Wins. Once at level 3, you should have ample Wins to purchase a few Eggs.

Go to the Egg station, buy as many Eggs as you can, and hatch them. Then, go to your Inventory, switch to the Pets tab, and hit the Equip Best Pets option. Revisit the Egg station as frequently as you need to access a better selection of Pets.

Now, go to the area on the right, opposite the Egg Station, and target Oranges to reach level 4.

For levels 4-6, you can start targeting overworld enemies and high-level fruits close to the starting point. These include Acorns, Pignite, and more.

From level 6 onwards, you can start taking on some of the toughest enemies in the area found close to the gates at the far end. Continue leveling up until you hit level 9.

At level 9, the gates will unlock, revealing the path to the next world. With that, you will have escaped Capywoods and progressed to Capyrassic Park.

All Capybara evolutions in Capwoods

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Your capybara avatar starts as a baby and will continue to grow with each level. This results in multiple evolution states that transform the animal’s stats and in-game model. Listed below are the different evolution states you will see over the course of finishing Capywoods:

Level 1: Baby Capybara (10 Health, 1 Damage)

Baby Capybara (10 Health, 1 Damage) Level 2: Capybara (20 Health, 2 Damage)

Capybara (20 Health, 2 Damage) Level 3: Three-Eyed Capybara (30 Health, 5 Damage)

Three-Eyed Capybara (30 Health, 5 Damage) Level 4: Hellibara (50 Health, 10 Damage)

Hellibara (50 Health, 10 Damage) Level 5: Bullibara (75 Health, 20 Damage)

Bullibara (75 Health, 20 Damage) Level 6: Cowbara (125 Health, 35 Damage)

Cowbara (125 Health, 35 Damage) Level 7: Donkybara (175 Health, 50 Damage)

Donkybara (175 Health, 50 Damage) Level 8: Wonkybara (250 Health, 100 Damage)

FAQs

What is the level requirement to escape Capywoods in Capybara Evolution?

The level requirement to escape Capywoods is level 9.

What is the second area in Capybara Evolution?

The second area of the game is known as Capyrassic Park.

How long does it take to escape Capywoods in Capybara Evolution?

It can take up to 30 minutes of gameplay to meet the level requirement when starting at level 1.

