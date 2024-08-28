How to escape the Yard in Bad Cat

Bad Cat lets you embody a cat and use your feline strength and urge for destruction to break everything in sight and escape the house. As you continue to destroy objects and break apart your homeowner’s belongings, you will become strong enough to escape. This leads you into the Yard, the second area of the game.

Here’s how you can escape the Yard in this cat-simulating Roblox experience.

Escaping the Yard in Bad Cat

The Yard (Image via Roblox)

Escaping the Yard is only slightly less straightforward than leaving the house, as it requires you to find a way to break open a wall. For this, you need to activate a lawnmower, which only appears after you have reached level 10.

Trending

Starting at the main gate, begin breaking everything you see by approaching it, placing your reticle on the object, and mashing the Left Mouse Button. Each object in the Yard grants more experience points than its counterparts within the house, making it important to stay outside to level up faster.

You can break nearly everything in the vicinity, from the vases to the sand castles and even the gazebo. Use your continuously rising, overflowing power to knock down a tree and damage the walls of the swimming pool to have its water spill out. By doing so, you will be at level 10 in no time.

Once at level 10, make your way to the back of the house to find a golden arrow pointing at the aforementioned lawnmower. Attack it repeatedly to activate the machine and send it crashing into the opposite wall, opening the way to the next area.

With that, you will have successfully escaped the Yard.

Also read: How to play Roblox Pou Morphs

About Bad Cat

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Bad Cat is about a cat’s frustrations after its owner leaves the house. The feline vents its feelings the only way it knows how: by going on a rampage inside the house and wreaking havoc on the owner’s belongings.

This game lets you break anything and everything you see, from fridges to pools and even gazebos. As you go on causing mayhem, the homeowner will chime in with humorous commentary on the goings-on at the house.

The greater the scope of your destruction, the more your power grows, and the bigger your targets become. Strive to break apart everything and show your owner what for.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the level requirement to escape the Yard in Bad Cat?

You must be level 10 or higher to escape the Yard.

How do I escape the Yard in Bad Cat?

After reaching level 10, attack the lawnmower to have it break open a wall and open a path to the next area.

How do I level up quickly in Bad Cat?

The quickest way to level up is to find the object with the highest HP pool and break it, as these give you the most amount of XP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024