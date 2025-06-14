How to exchange Social Stones for Snapdragon Flowers in Adopt Me

The Adopt Me Butterfly Sanctuary update reintroduced the Social Stones mechanic, serving as its main currency. They were first added to the game with the Return to the Moon update in May and have returned to serve the same purpose as before. You can use them to buy Snapdragon Flowers from the Joni NPC near the aforementioned Sanctuary.

Let’s take a look at how you can use Social Stones to collect Snapdragon Flowers in Adopt Me.

Exchanging Social Stones for Snapdragon Flowers in Adopt Me

Joni, the Snapdragon Flower vendor (Image via Roblox)

Snapdragon Flowers are gacha-style items that can be opened to acquire various items. They are sold by the NPC Joni near the Butterfly Sanctuary, who requires you to collect 25 Social Stones to secure the purchase. The Sanctuary is located close to the center of Adoption Island and will remain active until June 20, 2025.

Social Stones are fairly easy to get, provided you can gather a few friends to perform the required activity. The idea behind acquiring them is to complete your Pet’s orange needs while playing with up to five players on your friend's list. Playing with more friends grants you a higher number of Social Stones per orange need fulfilled.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the amount of Stones you receive by completing an orange need based on the number of friends on the server:

One Friend: One Social Stone

One Social Stone Two Friends: Two Social Stones

Two Social Stones Three Friends: Three Social Stones

Three Social Stones Four Friends: Four Social Stones

Four Social Stones Five Friends: Five Social Stones

Unlike the Return to the Moon update, this time, there is no limit to how many Social Stones you can earn in a day. The prior implementation of this mechanic had the amount of daily Social Stones limited to 30.

An overview of the Snapdragon Flowers

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Snapdragon Flowers are gacha-style items that can be used at night to acquire new butterfly-themed Pets. The Pets included in a Flower pool are assigned different drop rates based on their rarity. You can check out their respective drop rates below:

Common Blue Butterfly: 56%

56% Rare Amber Butterfly: 37.5%

37.5% Ultra-Rare Seafoam Butterfly: 2.5%

2.5% Legendary Moonbeam Butterfly: 4%

During the first week of the Butterfly Sanctuary update, the Legendary Prismatic Butterfly was the primary reward. It was replaced with the Moonbeam Butterfly in the second week.

FAQs

How to get Social Stones in Adopt Me

Social Stones can be obtained by completing your Pets’ orange needs while playing with your friends on the same server.

How to get Snapdragon Flowers in Adopt Me

Snapdragon Flowers can be bought for 25 Social Stones apiece from Joni near the Butterfly Sanctuary.

What is the main reward from Snapdragon Flowers in Adopt Me?

The main Snapdragon Flower reward is the Legendary Moonbeam Butterfly.

