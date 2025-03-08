How to find the Kraken Island in Pets Go

With the Fish for Titanic update, Pets Go has expanded upon the existing fishing experience and introduced Boating into the mix. With the Boating upgrade tree unlocked, you can venture out into the open waters and find new areas like Kraken Island. All you need to do is teleport to the island from your ship by walking through the golden doors.

Let’s take a deeper look at Kraken Island and how to reach it in Pets Go.

Finding Kraken Island in Pets Go

The Teleport menu (Image via Roblox)

Kraken Island is a location that can exclusively be reached through the boat, which is unlocked once you purchase the Boating upgrade node. This node can be bought for 5,000 Fishing Tokens, located next to the Iron Fishing Rod node. Naturally, you must advance the Fishing upgrade tree sufficiently before you can acquire the aforementioned rod.

Once you unlock access to your boat, proceed through the blue portal doors in the docks to climb aboard the ship. Here, you can continue fishing for Tokens and catch Kraken Tentacles and exclusive Pets or proceed through the golden doors to access the Teleport menu.

From the Teleport menu, select Kraken Island to be sent directly to the same. With that, you can now use the Kraken Tentacles you fished for earlier to try and catch the Titanic Kraken Pet. The Titanic Kraken has a one in 200 billion catch chance, so it will take a few tries before you can nab it.

About the Fish for Titanic update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Fish for Titanic update was added to the game on March 7, 2025, expanding the existing Fishing mechanic even further. You can now access boats, which have their own upgrade trees. Hire fishermen to receive passive fisherman loot and continue upgrading the ship to unlock better rewards.

The update adds Kraken Island, the home to the Titanic Kraken. Alongside this behemoth, it introduces Shadow Shark, Shimmering Octopus, and Abyssal Fish. While the Titanic Pet is exclusive to the island, you can catch the remaining from the comfort of your ship.

Additionally, the Fishing mechanic has seen a notable expansion with Fishing Scrolls, which improve your fishing skills, and new Deep Sea Fishing Rods. The update adds Deep Sea and Kraken Treasure Chests that reward you with rare and exclusive loot.

You may also participate in a Fishing Competition against other players to determine who can catch the most fish for exclusive rewards. Use the different new consumables and boost items added with the update to maximize your fishing rate and make your way to the top of the leaderboard.

FAQs

How do I get to Kraken Island in Pets Go?

You can teleport to Kraken Island after unlocking your ship through the Boating node in the Fishing upgrade tree.

Which Pet does Kraken Island include in Pets Go?

Kraken Island includes the Titanic Kraken, which is among the rarest Pets in the game.

When was the Fish for Titanic update added to Pets Go?

The Fish for Titanic update was added to the game on March 7, 2025.

