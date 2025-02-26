How to find the rarest loot in Desert Detectors

The main objective of Desert Detectors is to find the rarest treasure to sell it to the Merchant and earn money. As you progress through the game, collecting new Shovels and Detectors, you will continuously require more cash. This will lead you to try and find some of the rarest loot available in the title. You can do so by purchasing new gear, upgrading it, and leveling up as much as possible.

Here’s a guide on how you can find the rarest loot in Desert Detectors.

Finding the rarest loot in Desert Detectors

Looking for the rarest loot (Image via Roblox)

Getting your hands on the rarest loot in the game is not an easy feat, particularly for beginners. It entails obtaining at least the Gold versions of your primary tools: the Shovel and the Detector. You can buy both of them at the Merchant, but they cost 4,000 and 1,000 Cash, respectively. After getting them, you will need additional funds to upgrade them.

If you’re just starting the game, the first step would be to earn a lot of cash by digging. Use your basic Shovel and Detector combo to locate various common and uncommon treasures littered around the map. Once you have a couple thousand in cash, go to the Shovel and Detector Vendor to purchase the best ones that you can find.

Note that gear is often locked behind a level requirement, which should prompt you to continue digging and leveling up. The only way to raise your level is to continue digging, the efficiency of which will be low in the early game.

You can make the process a little faster by purchasing a mid-tier Shovel and Detector combo by setting aside some money. Doing so can pay off in the long run, effectively optimizing the road to the best gear and upgrades.

Once you acquire the Gold Shovel and Gold Detector, scour the desert with both active to see what you can find. If you have the cash to spare, consider upgrading them to improve the odds of finding the rarest possible treasure in the game.

Alternatively, you can circumvent the grind completely and purchase the premium Shovels and Detectors found in the Shop. The Soul Shovel and the Demon Detector cost 795 Robux each and offer unique abilities that make treasure-hunting significantly easier.

With a fully upgraded gear set, venture into the desert and begin your hunt for the rarest items in the Collector’s Book.

Also read: The latest codes for Desert Detectors

About the Collector’s Book

The Collector's Book (Image via Roblox)

The Collector’s Book includes a list of items that can be found in the game. It is this experience’s equivalent of a bestiary, acting as a reference book that includes every treasure in the game. You can use it to find out which items are missing from your collection, making it easy to narrow down the loot you still need to look for.

Here is a list of items listed in the Collector’s Book:

Ancient Chest

Anchor

Barrel

Big Tooth

Bottle

Bloxy Cola

Cap

Chest

Diamond

Dish

Fighter Jet

Fish Hook

Fossil

Horse Shoe

Huge Bone

Huge Cactus

Large Bone

Medium Bone

Medium Cactus

Mega Bone

Meteor

Mythic Meteor

Satellite

Skull Fossil

Small Bone

Small Cactus

Strange Saucer

Special Stone

Submarine

Tank

Tail fossil

Triceratops Skull

T-Rex Skull

WW2 Helmet

The rarest of these are the Ancient Chest, the Fighter Jet, the Huge Cactus, and the Tank, all of which fetch thousands of cash at the Merchant’s. Their rarity is indicated by their color in the Collector’s Book, marked with a bright red in the database.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the easiest way to find the rarest loot in Desert Detectors?

Finding the rarest loot in Desert Detectors is a matter of getting the best Shovel and Detector combo in the game and upgrading them to the utmost.

What is the rarest loot in Desert Detectors?

The rarest loot in the game includes the Ancient Chest, the Fighter Jet, the Huge Cactus, and the Tank.

Is it possible to get the rarest loot in Desert Detectors without spending Robux?

Yes, it’s possible to find the rarest loot in the game with a fully upgraded Gold Shovel and Detector combo.

