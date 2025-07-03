How to find The Hatch Egg in Fish It

Fish It is one of the experiences featured in Roblox's The Hatch event, and it houses one of the Light Element Eggs. To find it, players must enter the game through the Hatch Portal in the Light Biome and complete specific steps. Once the Light Element set is completed, players can proceed to find the Egg of the Blinding Corona.
This article explains everything you need to know to find the event egg in Fish It and progress toward unlocking the Light Biome rewards.
Finding the Hatch Egg in Fish It
To find the Hatch Egg in Fish It, you have to enter the game through the portal present in the Light Biome. Once you have entered the game, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Turn around and head straight towards the upslope.
- Step 2: At the end of the slope, turn left to find a Rod Skin Shop. There should also be a hill in the same direction.
- Step 3: Reach the hill and climb to reach its top, where the Light Element Egg is located.
Other details of Light Element Eggs in Hatch It
Notably, the egg will be affiliated with the Light Element, but the exact unit you get is subject to RNG. As a result, you may find duplicates that you can fuse or trade. Additionally, the portal directly teleports you to the Stringray Shores, where the egg is held.
Here are all of the Light Element Eggs you can unlock by playing various Roblox games:
- Common Egg of Gleaming
- Common Egg of Luster
- Common Egg of Shimmer
- Common Egg of Luster
- Common Egg of Glare
- Primal Egg of Radiance
- Primal Egg of Refraction
- Primal Egg of Wavelength
- Primal Egg of Brilliance
- Mythic Egg of the Unicorn
FAQs on the Hatch Egg event
Why is the Hatch Egg not appearing in one of the featured games?
The Hatch Eggs only appear if you log into the game through the Biome Portals.
How to find the Egg of Ragnarok in the Hatch Egg event?
The Egg of Ragnarok can be found in the Fire Biome after collecting all the Fire Eggs.
What does the Egg of Blinding Corona hatch into?
The Egg of Blinding Corona hatches into a cosmetic called the Beach a Benedict Hat.
