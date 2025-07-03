How to find The Hatch Egg in Fish It

Fish It is one of the experiences featured in Roblox's The Hatch event, and it houses one of the Light Element Eggs. To find it, players must enter the game through the Hatch Portal in the Light Biome and complete specific steps. Once the Light Element set is completed, players can proceed to find the Egg of the Blinding Corona.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know to find the event egg in Fish It and progress toward unlocking the Light Biome rewards.

Finding the Hatch Egg in Fish It

Climb the hill behind the Rod Skin Shop to find the egg (Image via Roblox)

To find the Hatch Egg in Fish It, you have to enter the game through the portal present in the Light Biome. Once you have entered the game, follow these steps:

Ad

Trending

Step 1: Turn around and head straight towards the upslope.

Turn around and head straight towards the upslope. Step 2: At the end of the slope, turn left to find a Rod Skin Shop. There should also be a hill in the same direction.

At the end of the slope, turn left to find a Rod Skin Shop. There should also be a hill in the same direction. Step 3: Reach the hill and climb to reach its top, where the Light Element Egg is located.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Other details of Light Element Eggs in Hatch It

Find the Egg at the top of the hill (Image via Roblox)

Notably, the egg will be affiliated with the Light Element, but the exact unit you get is subject to RNG. As a result, you may find duplicates that you can fuse or trade. Additionally, the portal directly teleports you to the Stringray Shores, where the egg is held.

Ad

Here are all of the Light Element Eggs you can unlock by playing various Roblox games:

Common Egg of Gleaming

Common Egg of Luster

Common Egg of Shimmer

Common Egg of Luster

Common Egg of Glare

Primal Egg of Radiance

Primal Egg of Refraction

Primal Egg of Wavelength

Primal Egg of Brilliance

Mythic Egg of the Unicorn

FAQs on the Hatch Egg event

Why is the Hatch Egg not appearing in one of the featured games?

Ad

The Hatch Eggs only appear if you log into the game through the Biome Portals.

How to find the Egg of Ragnarok in the Hatch Egg event?

The Egg of Ragnarok can be found in the Fire Biome after collecting all the Fire Eggs.

What does the Egg of Blinding Corona hatch into?

The Egg of Blinding Corona hatches into a cosmetic called the Beach a Benedict Hat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024