How to get Advanced Glider in Fisch

One of the major issues while traversing in Fisch is that the walking speed is too slow. In areas, like the Ancient Isle or Northern Summit, reaching from one spot to another can take forever. This is because the landscape of such areas is geographically uneven and requires you to climb and walk more.

Thankfully, equipment like an Advanced Glider can help solve this issue by allowing for faster air travel.

The Advanced Glider in Fisch can only be found in the Northern Summit area. However, since this area is too huge for exploration, you may need some help to find it. This guide explains the exact location of the Advanced Glider so you can grab it at the earliest.

Location of the Advanced Glider in Fisch

The Northern Expedition portal (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can acquire the Advanced Glider by heading over to the Northern Summit area. You can reach there by getting past the Northern Expedition portal in the ocean. Once you are in Northern Summit, follow the directions mentioned below to obtain the Advanced Glider.

Make sure you have a GPS device as we will be mentioning the coordinates of the location where the Advanced Glider is found.

Upon reaching the Northern Summit area, take the path to the left to climb up using the ladders.

Use the ladders and slopes to go toward the top of the mountain.

After reaching the Overgrowth Caves, make sure to purchase a Beginner's Oxygen Tank for 3,500 C$. You can find it near the campsite.

The tank is required, as you will slowly run out of oxygen while climbing up the mountain.

From the Overgrowth Caves, use the path on the right to eventually find a couple of more ladders. Use them to climb up and reach Frigid Cavern.

From here, you need to go further up by passing the Cryogenic Canal and using the ladders placed near the cliffs.

Climb until you reach the Glacial Grotto, the peak of the Northern Summit mountain.

Advanced Glider location in Glacial Grotto (Image via Roblox)

There, you will find the Advanced Glider near the campsite, next to Hiker #10. You can purchase the Advanced Glider for a total of 2,500 C$ from there.

Once you have purchased the Advanced Glider, you can deploy it while in the air. For example, if you jump off a cliff, click on the Advanced Glider from the quick slot to start traversing through the air. In comparison with the basic Glider, this one is faster and stays in the air for longer.

FAQs

Where is the Advanced Glider in Fisch?

The Advanced Glider can be bought in the Glacial Grotto, found on top of the Northern Summit.

How much does the Advanced Glider cost in Fisch?

You can purchase the Advanced Glider for a total of 2,500 C$ in this experience.

Is Advanced Glider better in Fisch?

Compared to the basic Glider, the Advanced one is way faster and easier to operate.

