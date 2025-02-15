How to get Artifacts in Verse Piece

Artifacts in Verse Piece are items you can collect and equip to gain certain abilities. They can either be a stat buff or a unique skill you can't obtain elsewhere. An Artifact can effectively aid players who constantly engage in PvE or PvP battles. Sooner or later, you will find the need to acquire it to increase your winning chances.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss how to get every Artifact in this game and activate their abilities for your benefit. You can also learn what buffs you get with each Artifact.

How to get an Artifact in Verse Piece

Open chests to get Artifacts (Image via MK@YouTube)

You can obtain Artifacts in this Roblox title by opening loot chests. These chests are dropped by boss enemies that spawn all over the world. However, it should be noted that chests only have a random chance of dropping this item. Hence, you must open multiple chests to ultimately get an Artifact.

Ad

Trending

To boost this process, make sure to participate in raids and dungeons where there's only one boss enemy. You can farm these bosses to get multiple loot chests and increase your chances of obtaining an Artifact. A chest with a higher rarity, like a Legendary, Mythical, or Exotic chest, has the most chances of dropping an Artifact. However, to obtain them, you must face off against stronger foes.

Also check: Verse Piece codes

Ad

All Artifacts in Verse Piece

The Ice Artifact (Image via MK@YouTube)

For your reference, we have given a list of all the Artifacts in this game below.

Ad

Recovery Artifact

Heals 70% of the maximum HP of its user.

Undead Artifact

Once the user is dead, it automatically revives them. The Artifact reaches a cooldown period once the user is revived.

Wind Artifact

It boosts the movement and dash speed of the user.

Turbo Artifact

Transforms the player into a tornado that causes damage to anything that comes in contact with it.

Saiya Artifact

Turn into a Super Saiyan and become invincible for five seconds when the health is under 50%.

Ad

Ice Artifact

Whenever the user punches an enemy, they get frozen in ice. When frozen, the enemies can be attacked to reduce their health.

Explosive Artifact

When the user's health bar is completely emptied, they will explode, causing damage to anyone who's nearby.

Intelligent Artifact

Equipping this Artifact will reduce the cooldown period of all the passive abilities by 25%.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get an Artifact in Verse Piece?

Ad

You can get an Artifact by opening a loot chest dropped by bosses.

What is the best Artifact to get in Verse Piece?

Currently, Ice and Undead are two of the best Artifacts to unlock in this experience.

What does the Undead Artifact do in Verse Piece?

The Undead Artifact automatically revives its users once they are dead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024