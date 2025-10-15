How to get the Atlantean Jetski in Fisch

The Atlantean Jetski was an exclusively premium boat in Fisch that was available for purchase in early 2025. This Jetski was only purchasable for a limited time, after which its stock ran out, rendering it unobtainable through traditional means. That being said, it is still possible to get this high-speed seafaring vehicle through the game’s trading function.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on the Atlantean Jetski and how to get it in Fisch.

Getting the Atlantean Jetski in Fisch

The Atlantean Jetski shop listing from January 2025 (Image via Roblox | Mystikos on YouTube)

The Atlantean Jetski initially released on January 25, 2025, priced at 1,799 Robux. Once this vehicle’s initial stock of 15,000 ran out, it became unobtainable through the in-game Shop. Currently, the only way to get it is by trading.

Ad

Trending

The first step to get the Atlantean Jetski is to find someone willing to trade it away. You can find someone on the official Fisch Trading Plaza Discord server, but it is always wise to be cautious. Once you ensure they have the Jetski, log into the game’s servers and head over to the Trade Plaza.

The other party may use a Sales Booth to put up the Atlantean Jetski for sale. Interact with the Sales Booth to initiate a trade and offer something of equivalent value. Once both parties are satisfied with the contents of their trade, they may secure the exchange by following the on-screen prompts.

Ad

With that, you will have successfully obtained the Atlantean Jetski.

Check out the latest active codes in Fisch for a few extra freebies to aid your angling efforts.

Atlantean Jetski stats

After getting the Atlantean Jetski, interact with Shipwright to spawn it (Image via Roblox)

The Atlantean Jetski’s stats are fairly average, with a Speed stat of 210 studs per second. Limited Boats’ Speed stats typically range from 150 studs per second to 288 studs per second, landing the Jetski squarely in the middle.

Ad

It has a Steering angle of 80 degrees, while its Acceleration is at 0.8 Studs per second squared. While its Steering angle is a little lacking, its Acceleration is well above average. For traveling long distances in a straight line, the Atlantean Jetski can be a great option. That said, if you want something with a little more maneuverability, you may be better off picking another option.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Fisch

How do I get the Atlantean Jetski in Fisch?

Currently, the Atlantean Jetski can only be obtained through trading.

Is the Atlantean Jetski a fast boat?

The Speed of the Atlantean Jetski is fairly average at 210 studs per second, making it neither too fast nor too slow.

What is the Acceleration stat of the Atlantean Jetski?

The Atlantean Jetski has an Acceleration stat of 0.8 studs per second squared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025