How to get the Atlantean Jetski in Fisch

The Atlantean Jetski was an exclusively premium boat in Fisch that was available for purchase in early 2025. This Jetski was only purchasable for a limited time, after which its stock ran out, rendering it unobtainable through traditional means. That being said, it is still possible to get this high-speed seafaring vehicle through the game’s trading function.
Here’s a quick guide on the Atlantean Jetski and how to get it in Fisch.
Getting the Atlantean Jetski in Fisch
The Atlantean Jetski initially released on January 25, 2025, priced at 1,799 Robux. Once this vehicle’s initial stock of 15,000 ran out, it became unobtainable through the in-game Shop. Currently, the only way to get it is by trading.
The first step to get the Atlantean Jetski is to find someone willing to trade it away. You can find someone on the official Fisch Trading Plaza Discord server, but it is always wise to be cautious. Once you ensure they have the Jetski, log into the game’s servers and head over to the Trade Plaza.
The other party may use a Sales Booth to put up the Atlantean Jetski for sale. Interact with the Sales Booth to initiate a trade and offer something of equivalent value. Once both parties are satisfied with the contents of their trade, they may secure the exchange by following the on-screen prompts.
With that, you will have successfully obtained the Atlantean Jetski.
Atlantean Jetski stats
The Atlantean Jetski’s stats are fairly average, with a Speed stat of 210 studs per second. Limited Boats’ Speed stats typically range from 150 studs per second to 288 studs per second, landing the Jetski squarely in the middle.
It has a Steering angle of 80 degrees, while its Acceleration is at 0.8 Studs per second squared. While its Steering angle is a little lacking, its Acceleration is well above average. For traveling long distances in a straight line, the Atlantean Jetski can be a great option. That said, if you want something with a little more maneuverability, you may be better off picking another option.
