How to get Black Belt in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits' recent update added a couple of new things to the game including the Black Belt. Since the belts offer great power-ups to your characters, it is natural for everyone to be hunting for them. However, finding and obtaining the Black Belt can be particularly challenging. You must complete some challenges and collect the necessary items to get your hands on this belt.

This article will help you find and obtain the Black Belt.

A brief guide to obtaining the Black Belt in Blox Fruits

The Black Belt offers good stats (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

The Dojo Trainer questline is one of the latest missions added to the game that will unlock many items including the Black Belt. If you wish to get your hands on it, you must go through the quest till the last mission — "Ryu no Ittai." This will also require you to visit the Prehistoric Island and collect three Dinosaur Bones.

Trending

This is one of the challenges of the task since the Prehistoric Island doesn't have a fixed spawn point and you must be in a Danger Level 5 or higher area of the ocean to spawn it. If you completed all the previous missions in the Dojo Trainer questline, you must have all other belts. This should make the upcoming part easier.

Once on the island, wait for the Volcano Event to start. Similar to the Prehistoric Island, the event spawns randomly. To start it, look for a fossil and interact with it. Complete the minigame to trigger the Volcano Event. The goal is to defend the relic while fighting waves of enemies. You must also maintain the pressure of the Volcano simultaneously.

Also check: Blox Fruits Codes

The Prehistoric Island spawns randomly (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete the event, you will obtain Dinosaur Bones. Note that you need to obtain at least three Dinosaur Bones to get the Black Belt. So, repeat the Volcano Event if you don't have enough bones in your inventory.

With the required number of bones in your collection, head back to the Dojo and interact with the trainer. Doing so will unlock the Black Belt. While the belt requires you to put in a lot of time and effort, it offers good stats, making the process worthwhile. We have the complete stat list of the Black Belt below for you to check out.

Melee Damage - Increased by 16%

Increased by 16% Movement Speed - Increased by 80%

Increased by 80% Extra Instinct Dodge - Buffed by 1

Moreover, you must also have the Black Belt if you want to participate in the Draco Race.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Santa Boss Guide

FAQs about Blox Fruits

How much movement speed does the Black Belt buffs in Blox Fruits

The Black Belt increases the movement speed by 80%.

Where do you get Dinosaur Bones in Blox Fruits

You can get Dinosaur Bones on the Prehistoric Island.

Do you need the Black Belt to start the Draco Race in Blox Fruits

Yes, you must have the Black Belt to start the Draco Race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024