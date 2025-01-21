How to get Black Cape in Blox Fruits

The Black Cape in Blox Fruits is a rare accessory that can be equipped to gain stat buffs. This accessory is the ideal pick for new players as it can help get past enemies in the First Sea easily. While it may not be the best item to use in the Second and Third Seas, you can still leverage it for now.

The Black Cape is an ideal choice for beginners since it's relatively easier to procure. However, it's hidden on the map, so you may still need some help finding it. Here's a guide that explains how to get the Black Cape in this experience.

How to get the Black Cape in Blox Fruits

You can get the Black Cape in this Roblox game by purchasing it from an NPC called Parlus. He is a Shop NPC, which you can find on Marine Fortress Island. This island is located behind Marine Starter Island. Once on Marine Fortress Island, go to the dockyard, near the Boat Dealer NPC.

Head inside the highlighted watch tower to purchase the Black Cape (Image via Roblox)

From the Boat Dealer NPC, take a right turn and walk a few steps to find a watch tower. You can find Parlus, who sells the Black Cape for 50,000 Beli, here. To enter the Watch Tower, you must climb on top of it. Remember, you will need high jump abilities because the steps to climb the tower are long. So, make sure to consume a Blox Fruit or wear an accessory that helps you jump higher.

Once you are on the top of the watch tower in Marine Fortress Island, jump through the tunnel on the floor. The tunnel leads you inside the tower, where Parlus can be found. You can interact with him and pay a total of 50,000 Beli to unlock the Black Cape. Please note that you must be on level 50 or above to be eligible to purchase the Black Cape.

Black Cape stat buffs in Blox Fruits

The Black Cape (Image via Roblox)

After equipping the Black Cape, you can get the following stat buffs from it.

100 Energy

100 Health

+5% Damage

The mobs and bosses in the First Sea aren't that difficult to beat. However, since they have an arsenal that can inflict damage, it's better to have some help for yourself. Considering the easy availability of the Black Cape, you should purchase it as soon as you reach level 50.

You can then use the extra Health and Energy to withstand the battle for longer. Moreover, with the damage boost and your skills combined, you can challenge enemies in the PvE mode to earn rewards. If you feel confident enough, you can enter PvP mode to fight other players on the server. Ensure that the enemy you pick is on a level close to yours.

FAQs

How to get the Black Cape in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Black Cape for 50,000 Beli from an NPC called Parlus.

What does the Black Cape do in Blox Fruits?

The Black Cape offers stat buffs like +100 Energy, +100 Health, and +5% Damage in this experience.

What's the best accessory in Blox Fruits?

The Pale Scarf is one of the best accessories, as it gives you high stat buffs, bonus block damage, sword damage, and free Instinct Dodges.

