How to get Blue and Pink Monkey Buddies in Roblox Pirate Island

Fans of free UGCs can expand their haul by completing a few straightforward missions in Roblox Pirate Island. The center of attraction is obviously the Pirate Island, on which you can complete enthralling quests to earn free UGCs. Currently, two shoulder pals — Blue and Pink Monkey Buddies are up for grabs, and this guide explains the process of obtaining them.

Besides being cute, there are 13,000 of each shoulder pal. This means there are more than enough units available for everyone.

All you need to know about the Blue and Pink Monkey Buddies in Roblox Pirate Island

How to obtain the Blue Monkey Buddy in Roblox Pirate Island?

Upon loading into Pirate Island, you'll find yourself in a winter wonderland. Now, you must head over to the pedestals on the side. You'll see the units left for each monkey buddy and the tasks that must be tackled. Currently, there's a good number left for both: 12,838 Pink Monkeys and 14,959 Blue Monkeys. However, they are a hot commodity and sell out quickly, so you must act accordingly.

The first process is fairly easy for the Blue Monkey, you must join the "The a for adly" group, play the game for some time, and complete the daily quests. Completing daily quests is also quite easy, you must click the button on the right side of your screen to open up the daily quest menu.

Now, daily quests may be different for everybody, and they refresh daily, so if you are stuck with a harder one, simply wait for the next day and try again. After completing the daily quests, you must move closer to the Blue Monkey's pedestal and click Claim to obtain the free UGC.

How to obtain the Pink Monkey Buddy in Roblox Pirate Island?

As for the Pink Monkey, the steps are identical. Firstly, you must join the group, play the game for at least 10 minutes, and then grab a mermaid baby cosmetic. Now, the twist with this one is that you must buy the cosmetic, and to do that, you have to find a mermaid egg on the beach, hatch it, and then purchase a cosmetic item from the in-game shop.

After completing all these quests, you can redeem the Pink Monkey Buddy by simply getting closer to it on the map, clicking on it, and redeeming it for free, like the Blue Monkey Buddy. You will now have both the Blue and Pink Monkey Buddies.

Pirate Island is a visually soothing Roblox game. With its winter theme and an easily navigable map, the game becomes even easier for a beginner to dive into. This makes obtaining these monkey buddies seem like a walk in the pirate park.

