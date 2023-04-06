Roblox BeyondLand garnered a cult following on the platform due to its immersive in-game mechanisms and gameplay. Players can let their imagination run wild in BeyondLand as they can design their own costers, rides, and more.

Special event objectives allow them to obtain limited edition in-game accessories, tools, and hats for their metaverse avatars. This month, they can go on a scavenger hunt for Easter eggs by participating in the Boro Egg Hunt event. It is organized to celebrate Easter on Roblox BeyondLand.

Additionally, participants can get their hands on the exclusive Boro Earmuffs for their Roblox avatars. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the event and earmuffs headwear.

Collect Easter Eggs in Roblox BeyondLand to unlock a special event badge and Boro Earmuffs

How to get the Boro Earmuffs in Roblox BeyondLand?

Players are required to find three Easter Eggs to add the limited edition earmuffs to their in-game wardrobe. Furthermore, with 10 eggs scattered across the map, they will earn a special event badge after gathering all of them.

The special event badge and Boro Earmuffs will be available until April 18, 2023. Hence, players are advised to act with haste before it's too late. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to grab the Boro Eggs:

First Boro Egg

Boro Egg in the middle of the road (Image via SharkBlox)

Launch the Roblox title and enter the game's server.

Walk straight from your spawn point.

You will see a small board featuring the details of the Boro Egg Hunt event.

Walk past the board and enter the Katmandu area.

Keep going forward and you will see a Boro Egg.

Just jump on it to collect it.

You will also receive 100 in-game money after collecting an Easter Egg.

Second Boro Egg

The second Boro Egg under the neon sign (Image via SharkBlox)

After collecting the first egg, sprint past the fountain to reach the ride square.

Go to the drop tower ride located near the Lab on the right-side of the theme park.

You can see the timer and the name board consisting of two capsules on the tower.

Wait for the timer to hit 0 and then enter the ride. You will be launched very high into the sky.

Now control your flight using the movement keys and try landing on the Lab's roof or the roller coaster track next to it.

Once you get on the roof, head to the neon sign to find the second Boro Egg.

Third Boro Egg

Third Boro Egg

Now climb down from the roof and reach the ground.

Next to the drop tower ride you will see a small map board placed before two pillars acting as a doorway.

Get past the pillars and jump across the roller coaster track.

Follow the cement pavement till you reach the big billboard stating Treehouse Challenge.

Stand on the wooden floor and make your way up the tree stumps.

The third Boro Egg is located on the trunk near the mountain.

Roblox players who are familiar with obby gameplay can easily get to the right stump. For those who lack obby skills, they can simply try again as they won't get eliminated if they fall to the floor. The Boro Earmuffs will be added to their inventory right after collecting the eggs.

