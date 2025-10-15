How to get the Celestial Cruiser in Fisch

Fisch routinely includes exclusive boats in its shop, which have a limited stock and are only available for a set amount of time. The Celestial Cruiser was one such boat, available in January 2025 as part of the Grand Reef update. With decent stats and a fancy celestial-themed color scheme, this collectible boat is currently only available through trading.

Let’s go over the Celestial Cruiser and find out what it’s all about in Fisch.

Getting the Celestial Cruiser in Fisch

The Celestial Cruiser during its initial sale period in January 2025 (Image via Roblox | O1G on YouTube)

The Celestial Cruiser was added to the game on January 4, 2025. It was purchasable for 2,499 Robux and had a limited stock of 10,000 units. Since its release, the boat has been sold out and is now only obtainable through the game’s trading system.

First, find someone who owns the Celestial Cruiser and is willing to part with it in exchange for something of equivalent value. You can begin your search on the official Fisch Trading Plaza Discord server, where players post their offers in search of a fair deal. Once you find someone, join them in-game and head over to the Trade Plaza.

Once in the Trade Plaza, initiate a Trade through the Sales Booth and list the items that you have to offer. After each parties has put up their half of the deal, follow the on-screen instructions to secure the deal and complete the exchange. With that, you will be the owner of one of the few Celestial Cruisers in the game.

Celestial Cruiser stats

The selection of boats in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The Celestial Cruiser’s stats, when compared to other shop-exclusive boats, are quite middle-of-the-road. Its Speed stat sits at 230 Studs per second, which is just above average for boats of its caliber. The Cruiser has a Steering angle of 80 degrees, and it has an Acceleration rating of 0.4 Studs per second squared.

While its Steering angle is decent, its Acceleration is far below what would be ideal. Despite its high top speed, it will struggle to reach the top of its capabilities within a reasonable period. So, if you want a practical and speedy boat, you may be better off looking elsewhere.

FAQs on Fisch

How do I get the Celestial Cruiser?

The Celestial Cruiser is only obtainable through trading.

What is the Celestial Cruiser’s Speed stat?

The Celestial Cruiser’s Speed stat is 230 Studs per second.

What is the Celestial Cruiser’s Acceleration stat?

The Celestial Cruiser has an Acceleration stat of 0.4 Studs per second.

