How to get Colossal Ancient Dragon in Fisch

The Colossal Ancient Dragon is among the rarest fish species in Fisch, available as an Exotic-rarity catch. This fish can be caught in the Crimson Cavern, where you must trigger a Colossal Ancient Dragon Hunt to make it spawn. Its value is among the highest in the game, especially when combined with high-tier Mutations.

Read through this guide to learn how to spawn the Colossal Ancient Dragon Hunt and catch the wyvern-inspired fish in Fisch.

Catching the Colossal Ancient Dragon in Fisch

Overview and how to spawn

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Colossal Ancient Dragon is an Exotic-rarity fish with a base weight rating of 200,000 kgs. Its average base value without factoring in Mutations is around 125,000 C$. With Mutations and higher weight, its value can easily rise well over a million. The best possible conditions to catch it are Clear Weather and the Spring or Summer Season. You don’t need to worry about waiting for or changing the time of day to a certain optimal timing.

It can only be encountered in the Crimson Cavern, which is found in Luminescent Cavern. You need a Colossal Blue Dragon with the Crimson Mutation to access this location from the door at the far end of the Luminescent Cavern.

Once inside the Crimson Cavern, you need to trigger the Colossal Ancient Dragon Hunt to make the fish spawn. For this, you can use the Sundial Totem or Aurora Totem until you spot the notification informing you of the beginning of the aforementioned Hunt. Coinciding with the notification, you will see a red marker where the fish will spawn. Use your best fishing rod to try and catch the Colossal Ancient Dragon.

How to catch

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

An easily accessible rod for catching the Colossal Ancient Dragon is the Wicked Fang Rod, found in the Crimson Cavern. You can buy it for 3,700,000 C$ during Eclipse Weather. Consider Enchanting it with Herculean to improve its Control stat.

Other suitable fishing rods for the Colossal Ancient Dragon include the following:

Rod of the Eternal King: Can be crafted at the Ancient Archives.

Can be crafted at the Ancient Archives. Cerulean Fang Rod: Purchasable for 5,000,000 C$ in Luminescent Cavern during Starfall weather.

Purchasable for 5,000,000 C$ in Luminescent Cavern during Starfall weather. Celestial Rod: Can be crafted at the Ancient Archives.

A good fishing rod for the Colossal Ancient Dragon should have a high capacity, as the Dragon can weigh well over 200,000 kgs. Additionally, high Control and Resilience stats can aid you in catching the fish with relative ease.

Pair any of the aforementioned Rods with the Shark Head bait to maximize your odds of catching the fish. With a bit of elbow grease and some luck, the Colossal Ancient Dragon will be yours.

FAQs on Fisch

What rarity does the Colossal Ancient Dragon belong to?

The Colossal Ancient Dragon belongs to the Exotic rarity.

Where can I find the Colossal Ancient Dragon in Fisch?

The Colossal Ancient Dragon is found in Crimson Cavern, which is located inside the Luminescent Cavern.

Is the Colossal Ancient Dragon valuable?

Yes, as an Exotic-rarity species with a high base selling value, the Colossal Ancient Dragon is a valuable catch.

