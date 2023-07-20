How to get the Connect 2023 T-Shirt in Roblox Connect 23 Hub

Roblox Connect 2023 Hub is an event in the title where players can interact with and befriend other metaverse users. Additionally, on July 11, Connect 2023 Hub sponsored a virtual conference where Roblox developers from across the world presented virtual workshops for users.

The event is currently in full swing, but you still have time to grab the exclusive Connect 2023 T-Shirt. All you have to do is complete a scavenge hunt challenge across the map to add the Connect 2023 T-Shirt to your wardrobe. Here's everything you need to know about the scavenge hunt spots in Roblox Connect 2023 Hub.

You must find seven letters scattered across the map to finish the scavenge hunt in Roblox Connect 2023 Hub

How to get the Connect 2023 T-Shirt in Roblox Connect 2023 Hub

Instead of blindly navigating the map, you can follow the steps provided below. Those who follow these steps will be able to finish the scavenger hunt in Roblox Connect 2023 Hub within minutes:

Launch the game and connect to the server. You will spawn before a transparent globe.

Get to the high ground using the wooden deck stairs on your right.

You will find the letter "O" slowly revolving on top of a rock, which is next to a small coconut tree. Jump on the rock and hold the interact button to collect the letter.

Then, get off the rock and walk on the brown deck to reach the Upcoming Events board (found in the middle of the deck). The letter "N" will be right in front of the board. Go near the letter and hold the interact button to collect it.

Now, walk behind the events board and keep going straight. The letter "C" can be spotted on a picnic table near the seawater. Just go near it and hold the interact button.

Sprint to the Lounge building on the opposite side of the map (90 degrees straight from the globe and events board). The letter "E" is on the small wooden bridge and will be visible from afar. Walk across the bridge and get close to the letter to collect it.

Sprint to the entrance of the Lounge building and get inside. Once inside the building, look to your left.

There will be a small area with pillars, sofas, footrests, and a bonfire in the middle. You can find the letter "C" on the sofa. Collect it and get out of the Lounge.

Now rush towards your right to find the Freeze Tag boat. The letter "N" is on the bridge connected to the boat. Go near it to collect the sixth scavenge letter.

You can see a "Round In Progress" message above a certain timer on the left side of the boat. Stand under the timer and wait for it to reach zero to start a mini-game.

The boat will move to a different location and an interface featuring the Freeze Tag mini-game will pop up (you don't have to focus on the game, just find the letter on the new map)

A wooden campfire will be visible from the spawn place, and next to it is a large sand castle. Jump on the sand castle and sink into it to find the final letter.

After you finish the scavenger hunt, a dialog box highlighting the Connect 2023 T-Shirt will pop up. You can find the newly obtained cosmetic in your in-game inventory.