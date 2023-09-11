How to get the Cross-Court Challenge Aura in Roblox AO Adventure?

AO Adventure has created a limited-edition Roblox item called the Cross-Court Challenge Aura. Time is of the essence for anyone hoping to add this rare item to their collection, as only about 142,857 copies exist. This particular item is exclusive to Roblox and can only be purchased through the original sale there, making it non-transferable and non-resellable.

While it surrounds the avatar as an aura, it is classified as a Jacket. The Australian Open and US Open have come together to create this enthralling event, which, according to its official description, allows players to immerse themselves in the pinnacle of tennis fiesta.

Called AO Adventure, the game is created by the Australian Open. It is open to players of all ages and has a family-friendly setting devoid of any explicit content. Players may take on the role of a tennis champion by competing in singles and doubles tournaments or perfecting their groundstroke technique on courts created by artificial intelligence.

Additionally, thanks to Emirates, players can visit the AO Ball Park, where they can speak with the airline employees and obtain a passport badge. To further customize their in-game appearance, they can browse virtual Ralph Lauren stores to acquire the latest AO23 Ball Kids uniform.

Collecting free Cross-Court Challenge Aura limited item in Roblox AO Adventure

The process of getting this free Roblox item is straightforward and hardly takes any time. There are two challenges that players need to complete. To gain insight into these challenges, players must head to the blue UGC statue in the lobby and interact with it. A banner comes up with the details.

It will clearly show that to get the free limited item, one needs to play five matches or win two in the Roblox AO Adventure world. Then, similarly, play five or clinch two victories in the Roblox US Open: Champions of the court.

After completing the quest, the item will be sold to them for zero Roblux in AO Adventure.

How to play matches in AO Adventure?

The first challenge is completing five matches or securing two wins in AO Adventure. Since one is already in the game, they don't need to look for a transporting portal.

They must run out of the lobby, enter any empty court, and start a match with any player on the server. Once they've completed either of the aforementioned objectives, they can head back to the blue UGC statue and interact with it again.

Players will notice a green tick below their first challenge, which means they can progress to the next one.

How to play matches in US Open: Champions of the court?

For the second challenge, players need to head over Roblox US Open: Champions of the court game. They don't need to search for this game in the Roblox search bar, as AO Adventure has a portal next to the UGC statue. They can pass through it and enter the second game's lobby.

From here, the same process is applicable. Players need to head over to any empty court to play five matches or win two with an existing opponent on the server.

Receiving the Cross-Court Challenge Aura

Once the second task is completed, use the same portal to head back to AO Adventure and interact with the UGC statue.

Immediately, players will see a dialogue box appear asking if they want to buy the item for zero Robux. Click the 0 Robux button, and the item will instantly be added to your account.