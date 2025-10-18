How to get Cryptid in Adopt Me

Cryptid is the first-ever transforming Pet in Adopt Me, added to the experience with the Halloween Sleep or Treat update. Introduced on October 17, 2025, this morphing Pet can take up to four unique forms, each of which takes on a different aesthetic flair. It is exclusively premium, but you can also get it via trading, if you find someone willing to exchange it.

This guide goes over Cryptid’s acquisition process and shines a light on its different transformations and growth stages.

Getting Cryptid in Adopt Me

Cryptid can be bought from the in-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Cryptid is a Limited Legendary Pet available through the in-game shop. To get it, open the in-game shop by clicking the button on the right and buy it for 1,500 Robux. As of this writing, the only way to get it for free is to trade for it, which can be a challenging prospect in its own right.

You may find someone willing to part with it on the official Adopt Me Discord server, but the odds are quite low. Since Cryptid is a paid-only Pet, its value in the game’s trading circles is always bound to be high. Discuss the terms of the exchange with the interested party and only go through with it if you are certain they will go through with the trade.

Growth stages and transformations

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The prime allure of Cryptid is its ability to transform into four different forms. Transformations don’t have a gameplay benefit per se; they are an aesthetic shift, completely altering the Pet’s visual design. Its four forms include its regular puppy-like form, a Goat form, a Wolf form, and a Dragon form. You can switch between them at will by interacting with the Pet and choosing a form from the resulting screen.

Cryptid goes through the standard six growth phases: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. It learns new tricks with each growth phase as well, which are listed below:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

FAQs on Adopt Me

How do I get Cryptid in Adopt Me?

You can buy Cryptid for 1,500 Robux from the in-game shop or get it through trading.

How does Cryptid transform?

Interact with Cryptid and hit the Transform button to cycle between its four forms.

What are the different Cryptid forms?

There are four Cryptid forms to choose from: a base puppy-like form, a Goat form, a Wolf form, and a Dragon form.

